Desert dust 'accelerates engine wear' of planes circling to land

Planes operating in desert climates ingest up to 10kg of dust per 1,000 flights, contributing to disrupted airflow and overheating, resulting in accelerated engine wear, a study has found.

Most dust is ingested by planes while they are circling to land, according to a new global study, which found the largest amounts were at airports close to the Sahara, the Middle East and northern India.

Levels are higher when planes perform holding patterns, with the greatest quantities consumed at low altitudes of 1km, where peak dust concentrations often occur.

To study the effects, scientists examined 17 years of atmospheric and satellite data to calculate the quantity of sand and dust swallowed by jet engines at 10 major international airports: Phoenix, US; Canary Islands, Spain; Marrakesh, Morocco; Niamey, Niger; Dubai; Delhi, India; Beijing, China; Hong Kong; Bangkok, Thailand and Sydney, Australia.

Map showing dust concentration across the world. Photo: Dr Claire Ryder

Researchers found summer flights into Delhi topped the list, with an average of 6.6g of dust per arrival in the run up to monsoon season and 4.4g upon departure.

Delhi was followed by Dubai and Niamey, Niger, at 4.3g and 4.7g per arrival respectively, while flights into Beijing consumed 2.9g on average.

"Dust and sand are dangerous to aircraft because dust melts to form glassy deposits on blades or hard mineral crusts inside engines. These crusts disrupt airflow and cause overheating, resulting in accelerated engine wear,” said Dr Claire Ryder, from the University of Reading and lead author of the study.

Although the amount of dust ingested per flight is not huge, she said, it quickly adds up.

“A plane consuming 5g of dust per arrival and departure will eat 10kg of dust over 1,000 flights. Planes will consume more dust when they are at lower altitudes waiting to land, though this depends on the local weather conditions which affect the height of a dust plume in the atmosphere,” Dr Ryder added.

Sand and dust storms hit parts of the Mena region - in pictures

A picture taken from Muharraq Island shows a sandstorm engulfing the skyline of Bahrain's capital Manama. The Middle East's sandstorms are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend associated with overgrazing and deforestation, overuse of river water and more dams. AFP

Climate change could potentially lead to a dustier world, she said.

“Climate models do not currently provide a consensus on whether global warming will mean a dustier world, as dust emissions depend on a lot of factors, such as soil moisture, precipitation, surface wind patterns and vegetation cover,” Dr Ryder said.

“Ongoing research at the University of Reading is working to improve the ability of climate models to predict dust emissions and transport through the atmosphere.”

Planes on the taxiway at Beijing Capital International Airport as a sandstorm blows. Getty Images

Holding patterns of 10-15 minutes at a 1km altitude can lead to more dust ingestion than during the take-off, climb and taxi phases of a flight, researchers said.

At Delhi airport during summer, holding at a 1km altitude contributes 50 per cent to total dust ingestion, they said. By changing the holding pattern altitude away from the dustiest layers, ingestion could be cut by 41 per cent.

Another option to reduce exposure is to change flight schedules to avoid peak dust times. Moving flights at Delhi and Dubai to night time could reduce engine dust ingestion by more than 30 per cent, researchers said.