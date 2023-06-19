Saudi Arabia's Flynas to order Airbus jets at Paris Airshow, Minister Al Falih says

Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas is set to place an order for Airbus aircraft at the Paris Airshow this week, as airlines in the kingdom expand operations in line with the country's ambitions to grow its aviation sector.

"Several orders are soon to be announced in aviation and aerospace," Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, said during a speech at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday.

"One of them in fact is being announced as we speak between Airbus and Flynas at the airshow here in Le Bourget," he said without disclosing the size or value of the plane order.

More than 20 agreements and initial pacts were signed between French and Saudi Arabian companies and government entities at the start of the forum.

More to follow...