KLM teams up with Dutch students to build hydrogen-powered aircraft

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is collaborating with a group of students from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands to build a hydrogen-powered aircraft.

As part of Project Phoenix, the airline and the AeroDelft student group will seek to develop and test a hydrogen-powered plane that will provide insights into how the alternative energy source can be applied to the aviation industry, KLM said on Monday.

This could include certification, regulations and infrastructure.

The technology currently under development still faces many challenges, including the distribution and transport of liquid hydrogen.

“KLM and AeroDelft share the idea that air travel is essential for people and various sectors, but that innovation in aviation is vital,” KLM said.

“KLM is starting a collaboration with the AeroDelft student team in order to become part of various ecosystems around the technologies of the future, such as flying on hydrogen.”

The global aviation industry is seeking to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by using new technology and alternative forms of fuel amid a push towards sustainable options to reduce global warming.

In October, members of the International Civil Aviation Organisation agreed to set the year 2050 as their deadline to achieve net zero carbon emissions for air travel — a milestone agreement that started the clock on the industry.

Aviation accounted for more than 2 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021, the International Energy Agency said in February.

If it is to achieve its net zero emissions goal by 2050, it needs to make technical improvements, the agency said.

The global aviation industry could use 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the world's projected hydrogen supply of 600 million tonnes by 2050 for the production of sustainable aviation fuels and to power new aircraft, the International Air Transport Association said in December.

Project Phoenix consists of several phases. The first stage involves the development of a drone, the Phoenix Prototype, which will serve as a “stepping stone” towards the development of a plane running on gaseous hydrogen in the second stage and a plane powered by liquid hydrogen in the third stage.

The Phoenix Full Scale, which will run on liquid hydrogen during a 2024 test, is a two-seater Sling 4 aircraft built by South African manufacturer Sling Aircraft.

It will have a maximum take-off weight of 920kg and a wingspan of 10m, according to AeroDelft's website.

The AeroDelft prototype drone made its first test flight in 2022 and aims to conduct flights powered by gaseous hydrogen and liquid hydrogen, according to its website.

It runs on an electric motor powered by liquid hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The 2022 test determined whether it could fly on liquid hydrogen and be controlled from the ground.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Full Scale is scheduled for a flight powered by gaseous hydrogen this year and another powered by liquid hydrogen in 2024, it said.

AeroDelft has built the frame for the full-scale model and is testing the hydrogen systems within the frame, it said.

“Together we'll work hard on realising new and innovative technologies and teaching the engineers of the future,” said Wouter van der Linden, team manager of AeroDelft.