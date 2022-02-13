Singapore Airlines to hire cabin crew as aviation industry recovers

The company cut about 4,300 jobs in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Singapore Airlines raised $16bn in additional liquidity since April 2020 to help it to survive the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Bloomberg
Feb 13, 2022

Singapore Airlines has resumed recruitment of cabin crew, ending a two-year hiring freeze after the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on air travel around the world, Channel News Asia reported on Saturday.

The resumption of hiring for cabin crew came as travel to and from the city-state recovers and countries ease travel restrictions following an increase in vaccinations.

“Most of our pilots and cabin crew have returned to active duty with SIA,” Channel News Asia reported, quoting a statement from the carrier. The airline plans to increase its capacity “in a calibrated manner” as travel demand picks up, it said.

Singapore’s government has initiated vaccinated travel corridors with dozens of countries, helping the carrier’s group load factor to rise to 46.5 per cent in December from 13.7 per cent the previous year.

In September 2020, the company cut about 4,300 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as the coronavirus outbreak damaged the aviation industry. The carrier has raised S$21.6 billion ($16bn) in additional liquidity since April 2020 to help cover expenses and survive the pandemic.

Updated: February 13th 2022, 4:00 AM
BusinessSingapore AirlinesAir travel
