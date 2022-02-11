Gatwick to reopen south terminal as UK travel recovery continues

Gatwick Airport's south terminal will reopen next month as the UK travel industry continues its pandemic recovery.

Friday's announcement came hours after a further relaxation of UK travel rules was announced, as the airport gears up cater for a summer holiday bookings bonanza following two years of Covid-suppressed demand.

Figures from digital travel agency Skyscanner show bookings for economy return travel from the UK this summer increased by 394 per cent in January 2022 compared with the previous month.

Andrew Flintham, managing director for travel group Tui UK, said bookings for February half-term and Easter were now comparable with 2019.