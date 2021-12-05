Airport Show 2022 to be held next May in Dubai as aviation sector continues to recover

The Airport Show 2022 will run from May 17 to 19 in Dubai next year and will bring together key stakeholders to discuss the future of travel as the aviation sector charts a steady recovery out of the pandemic.

A three-day event, the show will focus on the latest technological advancements that are reshaping the aviation sector, organisers said on Sunday.

The Airport Show will “provide an impetus for the aviation industry to appear stronger and better in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and to learn about the latest smart solutions and innovations that will reshape the future of the industry”, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman of Dubai Airports.

Aviation, which was one of the sectors worst-hit by the pandemic, is on its way to recovery and airlines are expected to return to profitability in 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association. The global airlines are also expected to narrow losses next year amid the recovery.

Countries are also investing heavily to modernise infrastructure at airports to deal with any situation in the future similar to the pandemic. The total spend is expected to reach $2.4 trillion by 2040, according to forecasts by the Airports Council International whose members operate 1,933 airports in 183 countries.

The Middle East alone needs to spend about $151 billion to complete the expansion and modernisation of airports that were slowed down owing to the pandemic, according to the ACI report.

“These countries have to start again their forward journey to keep pace with the expected boom in passenger traffic in the coming years and improve the overall airport experience by utilising new technologies like artificial intelligence and the adoption of biometric systems at check-in and baggage,” the report said.

The UAE has hosted a number of major events in the past month, including the Dubai Airshow, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference as well as the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit as movement restrictions are eased owing to a drop in the country's number of coronavirus infections.

Airbus forecasts that air traffic in the Middle East will achieve full recovery to 2019 levels between late 2022 and mid-2024.

