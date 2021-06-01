Abu Dhabi allows manufacturers to use 'Made in Abu Dhabi' sign on products

Abu Dhabi ams to put the 'Made in Abu Dhabi' sign on more than 3,340 products, produced by about 888 factories in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The Industrial Development Bureau, an Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) agency, is allowing manufacturers and industrial companies in the emirate to use "Made in Abu Dhabi" sign on their products in an effort to support local production.

The department is also adding the sign to all industrial and manufacturing licenses it issues, Added said in a statement on Tuesday. The move is part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to increase the visibility and brand trustworthiness of all items and organisations bearing the mark.

The campaign aims to promote the local products' “competitiveness and supports manufacturers across the emirate”, and will give the local production an “added value”, Rashid Al Blooshi, undersecretary of Added, said.

The “Made in Abu Dhabi” campaign by the department targets to put the logo on more than 3,340 products, produced by about 888 factories in Abu Dhabi that have a total investment value of Dh369.32 billion ($100.63bn).

These factories are spread across the emirate, with 678 units in Abu Dhabi, 181 in Al Ain and 29 in Al Dhafra region, according to the statement.

Developing the emirate’s non-oil industrial and manufacturing sector and supporting small and medium-sized businesses are central planks of Abu Dhabi economic diversification and development agenda.

The department is keen to support the manufacturing sector of Abu Dhabi, especially the small and medium-sized businesses and help them expand their investments across industrial and agricultural production sectors, Added said.

The “Made in Abu Dhabi” campaign compliments the government agenda and will help in attracting more local investors to the manufacturing sector, as well as boosting entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi, Mr Al Blooshi said.

The move to allow manufacturers to use the signs on their products is the next step in the campaign that started by displaying the sign at sales outlets.

The department, which has started a dedicated Instagram account for the campaign, has also allowed manufacturers to use “Made in Abu Dhabi” sign on their websites, social media platforms and other marketing platforms and tools.

Abu Dhabi's efforts to encourage locally-made products is part of its ambitions to achieve self-sufficiency in production of basic goods and increase the private sector's contribution to manufacturing. The emirate is also providing various incentives to attract investors to manufacturing and strengthen the local supply chain.

Last year, Added launched a basic industries project that seeks to attract investment in food production, medical supplies, power generation and important materials such as iron, aluminium and cement.

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Series info Test series schedule 1st Test, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs; 2nd Test, Dubai: Play starts at 2pm, Friday-Tuesday ODI series schedule 1st ODI, Dubai: October 13; 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 16; 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi: October 18; 4th ODI, Sharjah: October 20; 5th ODI, Sharjah: October 23 T20 series schedule 1st T20, Abu Dhabi: October 26; 2nd T20, Abu Dhabi: October 27; 3rd T20, Lahore: October 29 Tickets Available at www.q-tickets.com Stat Fourteen Fourteen of the past 15 Test matches in the UAE have been decided on the final day. Both of the previous two Tests at Dubai International Stadium have been settled in the last session. Pakistan won with less than an hour to go against West Indies last year. Against England in 2015, there were just three balls left. Key battle - Azhar Ali v Rangana Herath Herath may not quite be as flash as Muttiah Muralitharan, his former spin-twin who ended his career by taking his 800th wicket with his final delivery in Tests. He still has a decent sense of an ending, though. He won the Abu Dhabi match for his side with 11 wickets, the last of which was his 400th in Tests. It was not the first time he has owned Pakistan, either. A quarter of all his Test victims have been Pakistani. If Pakistan are going to avoid a first ever series defeat in the UAE, Azhar, their senior batsman, needs to stand up and show the way to blunt Herath.

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

