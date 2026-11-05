Energy security, AI and supply deals take centre stage as Adipec wraps up

Energy security jeopardised by supply disruption throughout the Iran war and the growing use of AI by oil companies to improve productivity were among the key themes at Adipec, which concluded on Thursday.

Thousands of companies took part in the four-day event, with large participation from Asia.

Senior oil executives and energy ministers highlighted supply challenges impacting the market as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil trade, remains officially shut as the Middle East war, now in its ninth month, drags on.

In his opening speech on Monday, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said Hormuz disruption has drained nearly one billion barrels from global oil inventories, with stocks of diesel falling to their lowest seasonal level in 35 years in some markets.

Liquefied natural gas supply gap has jumped to 600 billion cubic feet.

“Simply put, the world has eroded its supply buffers,” said Dr Al Jaber.

Delivery costs have also gone up amid logistical challenges and disruption to ship activity.

“Before the disruption, logistics were less than 5 per cent of the cost of a barrel. Today, they are more than 30 per cent,” Dr Al Jaber said.

Only fewer ships are sailing through the Strait of Hormuz compared to more than 100 daily before the conflict broke out in late February, causing oil prices to surge and global inflation to rise. Risk of crossing the channel is high as Iran continues to attack ships, with two tankers and a ship on fire the result of the latest attacks by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Previous slide Next slide The four-day Adipec event has brought together industry leaders, ministers and investors in Abu Dhabi amid heightened concerns over energy security and global supply disruption. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The four-day Adipec event has brought together industry lead…

Energy company representatives converge at Adnec on the first day of Adipec Show caption: Energy company representatives converge at Adnec on the firs…

One of Adnoc's displays in the exhibition. It features about 2,260 exhibiting companies Show caption: One of Adnoc's displays in the exhibition. It features about…

BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum are among the major energy companies listed as exhibitors Show caption: BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Occid…

One of Adnoc's displays at the Ai area. They are exhibiting alongside technology and industrial groups including Siemens, IBM and Microsoft Show caption: One of Adnoc's displays at the Ai area. They are exhibiting …

Adnoc Robotics display at the Ai area. The event is held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed and hosted by Adnoc Show caption: Adnoc Robotics display at the Ai area. The event is held und…

Global energy leaders are exploring the partnerships, projects and technologies shaping the future of energy production, trade and delivery Show caption: Global energy leaders are exploring the partnerships, projec…

The gathering has been held annually in Abu Dhabi since 1984 Show caption: The gathering has been held annually in Abu Dhabi since 1984

This year, AI is central to the conversation Show caption: This year, AI is central to the conversation

Energy security, electricity demand and the financing of new infrastructure have been discussed Show caption: Energy security, electricity demand and the financing of new…

The Tokas 5 by Gecko Robotics Show caption: The Tokas 5 by Gecko Robotics

A delegation of companies from Wales are looking to create partnerships in the UAE to boost energy sector growth Show caption: A delegation of companies from Wales are looking to create p…

Emirati engineers look at an oil refinery diorama at the NMDC Group pavilion Show caption: Emirati engineers look at an oil refinery diorama at the NMD…

A robot shows off some dance moves to the crowd Show caption: A robot shows off some dance moves to the crowd

The Teledyne Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle on display at the NMDC Group pavilion Show caption: The Teledyne Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle on display …

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of industry and Advanced Technology, is shown one of Covestro's pipeline systems Show caption: Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of industry and Advanced Techno…

The final day of Adipec was busy Show caption: The final day of Adipec was busy

Haroon Rahmathulla, Fertiglobe's chief commercial and growth officer Show caption: Haroon Rahmathulla, Fertiglobe's chief commercial and growth…

Rolls-Royce Solutions displays its Series 4000 pump drive/generator drive engine Show caption: Rolls-Royce Solutions displays its Series 4000 pump drive/ge…

Ali Al Zaabi, chief executive of Al Dhafra Petroleum and Al Yasat Petroleum, speaks at Adipec Show caption: Ali Al Zaabi, chief executive of Al Dhafra Petroleum and Al …







































Dr Al Jaber also emphasised the importance of building new infrastructure to supply crude to global markets and continuation of capital flows to finance trade movement.

The UAE, which exited Opec earlier this year, is investing heavily to boost its energy infrastructure. It announced building of a new pipeline to connect Abu Dhabi with Fujairah on the east coast to bypass the Hormuz and provide supplies to global markets.

Adnoc and OpenAI

Adnoc also signed a new agreement with OpenAI and Abu Dhabi’s G42, to become the first energy company to deploy OpenAI’s Frontier technology as it seeks to expand AI use across its operations.

The project will integrate advanced AI capabilities across Adnoc’s operations, enabling more connected operational, investment and commercial decision-making to improve efficiency and productivity.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said there “should not be a handoff to AI” and that the technology “needs to be a tool built for people and needs to serve people, not the other way around”.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, told delegates that the UAE did not stop its oil exports despite the war and “at a certain time” it was faring better than before the conflict, with the help of pipelines and ships.

“Sometimes, even we have filled in the gap … we managed to oversupply to those countries because there was a significant reduction from many countries,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

India is among the biggest beneficiaries of continued supply from the Emirates, with the Asian nation receiving 15 per cent of its total imports during the conflict, a top official from India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas told The National.

Energy ministers from Venezuela, an Opec member, Egypt, Romania and Azerbaijan were among the top officials to take part in the energy event.

Chief executives of oil companies, including Meg O’ Neill of BP, Richard Jackson of Oxy and Emma Delane of OMV, also took part in panel discussions.

Energy deals

New energy deals were announced coinciding with the event, including Adnoc Gas agreement with France’s TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG and XRG, the international energy investment unit of Adnoc's $1.5 billion deal with Shell to buy stake in Shell's Australian natural gas project.

Abu Dhabi's Ta'ziz also announced the closing of $1.39 billion financing for two projects in Ruwais to support the UAE’s industrial development strategy.