Global energy giants gather in Abu Dhabi as Adipec prepares for record exhibition

Some of the world's biggest energy companies will converge on Abu Dhabi on Monday as Adipec prepares to stage what organisers say will be its largest exhibition yet, bringing together industry leaders, ministers and investors amid heightened concerns over energy security and global supply disruptions.

The four-day event, running from November 2 to 5, is expected to feature a record 2,260 exhibiting companies, including 54 national and international energy companies, as well as more than 40 government ministers.

Organisers expect more than 239,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, with all 16 exhibition halls at Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi booked, prompting them to build additional structures and relocate the opening ceremony to accommodate demand.

BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum are among the major energy companies listed as exhibitors, alongside technology and industrial groups including Siemens, IBM and Microsoft.

“The industry's commitment to Adipec is clear,” Christopher Hudson, president of organiser dmg events, said.

“We have a record-breaking 2,260 exhibiting companies, with the exhibition venue fully sold out and additional structures built to accommodate demand.”

The gathering comes as governments and companies reassess energy supplies, infrastructure investment and trade routes following months of disruption to global oil and gas markets.

Energy security, AI, electricity demand and the financing of new infrastructure are expected to dominate discussions.

Energy giants showcase new technology

Several major companies have independently confirmed their participation, outlining plans to demonstrate technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen infrastructure and reduce emissions.

US oilfield services company Halliburton said it would showcase advanced drilling and completions technologies, production optimisation systems and AI-powered tools.

Its chairman and chief executive, Jeff Miller, is scheduled to address the conference on Tuesday, discussing how energy companies can navigate volatility while maintaining profitability.

Industrial automation group Emerson has also confirmed its attendance, with plans to demonstrate AI-enabled software, autonomous operations and advanced instrumentation aimed at improving reliability and project execution.

GE Vernova, the US energy equipment manufacturer, said it would showcase advanced gas turbines, electricity grid modernisation and carbon management technologies.

Schneider Electric, meanwhile, will focus on autonomous operations and AI-driven technologies.

Research released by the French company ahead of Adipec found that 76 per cent of surveyed Middle East energy leaders had increased investment in autonomous technology over the past year.

SLB, another major US oilfield services group, plans to demonstrate AI-enabled drilling, reservoir management and digital technologies aimed at improving production efficiency.

Industrial software company Aveva will showcase digital twins and connected industrial intelligence, while Honeywell is expected to demonstrate AI-driven autonomous upstream operations.

The technology focus comes as energy companies increase their AI spending, with an Adnoc and Microsoft study finding that 89 per cent of surveyed energy leaders had raised investment over the past year.

However, the industry's growing reliance on AI presents challenges of its own, with a separate Adipec survey finding that 81 per cent of energy executives believe electricity demand from AI will exceed existing forecasts.

Abu Dhabi's Enersol, the energy technology investment platform jointly owned by Adnoc Drilling and Alpha Dhabi Holding, will also highlight technologies developed and manufactured in the UAE.

Asia's growing influence

Asia will send its largest delegation yet, with 353 companies and six national pavilions representing China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.

Participants include China's Sinopec, CNPC and CNOOC, battery manufacturer Catl, Malaysia's Petronas and Japan's Inpex and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The record Asian presence follows major disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas supplies.

Before the war, nearly 90 per cent of crude oil and condensate shipments passing through the waterway were destined for Asia, according to the US Energy Information Administration, with China accounting for 38 per cent.

The disruption to shipping earlier this year triggered what the International Energy Agency described as the largest supply disruption in oil market history.

For Asian energy buyers, Adipec offers an opportunity to engage with Gulf producers on supply security, infrastructure investment and long-term partnerships.

“Asia is at the centre of global energy demand growth,” Abdulmunim Al Kindy, chairman of Adipec 2026, said last month.

Mr Al Kindy has also highlighted how Adnoc's contingency planning helped maintain production during the Iran war.

The opening day's programme will feature an address by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

A ministerial discussion on energy security will bring together UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei and his counterparts from Germany, Turkey and Egypt.

Other executives scheduled to speak include BP chief executive Meg O'Neill, Siemens chief executive Roland Busch, Baker Hughes chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli and Inpex chief executive Takayuki Ueda.

The exhibition also follows Adnoc's announcement of Dh60 billion in manufacturing opportunities for UAE suppliers, aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing dependence on imports.

Commercial agreements will also be in focus. Last year's Adipec recorded 49,131 agreements worth $53 billion, according to organisers, with further announcements expected during this year's event.