Are markets now watching Trump as closely as they watch the Fed?

For decades, investors have relied on one of Wall Street’s most enduring unofficial rules: never fight the Federal Reserve. More specifically, markets came to believe in the existence of the “Fed put”, the idea that if financial markets fell far enough, the central bank would eventually cut interest rates, inject liquidity or otherwise ease financial conditions to prevent a deeper crisis.

It was never official policy and the Fed never acknowledged its existence. Yet from the 1987 stock market crash through the global financial crisis, the Covid pandemic and numerous market corrections, investors repeatedly concluded that an implicit safety net existed beneath asset prices.

Today, however, a different question is emerging. Has US President Donald Trump, perhaps unintentionally, created something similar? And if so, are markets now watching the White House almost as closely as they watch the Fed?

The comparison is not as far-fetched as it first appears. The traditional Fed put rested on a simple logic: falling asset prices tighten financial conditions, weaken confidence and threaten economic growth. Eventually, the Fed would respond with easier monetary policy. Investors therefore learnt to buy periods of panic on the assumption that policymakers would ultimately provide support.

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Mr Trump's version is different. Rather than responding with monetary policy, markets are increasingly asking whether there is a political threshold beyond which the administration moderates its own policies to avoid damaging financial markets.

The evidence is mounting. When equity markets sold off sharply following the announcement of sweeping tariff measures last this year, the administration initially maintained a hard line. But as financial conditions tightened, Treasury yields became volatile and business confidence weakened, the tone shifted. Tariff implementation was delayed, negotiations intensified and the White House adopted a more pragmatic approach.

A similar pattern has now emerged around geopolitical tensions. Markets feared prolonged escalation in the Middle East, yet successive signals of negotiations, ceasefires and diplomatic engagement repeatedly improved investor sentiment.

Whether by design or coincidence, investors have increasingly concluded that the administration is highly sensitive to market reactions. Mr Trump has reinforced that perception. Unlike most previous presidents, he has regularly cited stock market performance as evidence of economic success. Rising equity indices have featured prominently in his speeches and social media posts, and last week he described the stock market as “quite brilliant” when they rose on signs of peace with Iran.

That creates an important feedback loop. If investors believe the administration views rising stock prices as a political asset, they naturally begin looking for the point at which policymakers become uncomfortable with sustained market declines. In effect, they begin searching for a “Trump put”.

Unlike the Fed put, however, the strike price is unlikely to be fixed. The Fed has a relatively narrow mandate centred on inflation and employment. But the White House must also balance trade, national security, foreign policy and electoral considerations.

That makes any implicit Trump put far more discretionary. Markets cannot assume every correction will trigger a policy reversal. Some political objectives may be considered important enough for short-term market weakness to be tolerated, while others may prove more negotiable if financial conditions deteriorate rapidly.

This distinction matters. In recent years, investors analysed inflation, employment and GDP data primarily for what they implied about future interest rates. Increasingly, they may need to analyse an additional reaction function, the one coming from the White House.

The questions become less about whether inflation justifies a Fed rate cut and more about whether market weakness alters the administration's willingness to compromise on tariffs, taxation or international negotiations. Investors are increasingly pricing not only economic outcomes but also the probability of political adaptation.

Whether this is healthy is another matter. One criticism of the Fed put was that it encouraged excessive risk-taking. Investors became conditioned to buy every dip, confident policymakers would eventually come to the rescue, contributing to inflated asset prices and periodic financial bubbles.

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A perceived Trump put could encourage similar behaviour. If markets conclude that significant equity declines increase the likelihood of policy moderation, investors may become more willing to absorb political shocks, assuming they will ultimately prove temporary.

But such thinking carries obvious dangers. Political decision-making remains inherently unpredictable. International negotiations can deteriorate unexpectedly, while geopolitical events rarely unfold as markets anticipate. Assuming every bout of volatility ends with a policy reversal could prove an expensive mistake. At times, the administration may conclude that credibility requires maintaining its course despite market discomfort.

The broader lesson is that political analysis has become almost as important as economic analysis. For much of the past two decades, central bankers dominated financial markets. Today, investors must also monitor tariff negotiations, diplomatic developments and presidential commentary.

The Fed put has not disappeared. Monetary policy remains one of the most powerful drivers of asset prices. But it may no longer be the only implicit safety net markets seek to identify.

Whether history ultimately concludes that a genuine Trump put exists remains open to debate. It may simply reflect an administration willing to adjust tactics without abandoning broader strategic objectives. But it is clear that investors are no longer watching only the Fed's reaction function. They are also trying to decipher the White House's. In today's markets, understanding politics has become just as valuable as understanding economics.