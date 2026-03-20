Syria approves $10.5bn budget for 2026 in push to accelerate recovery

Syria has approved a $10.5 billion budget for 2026, nearly triple last year's total, with the President describing the increase as a major milestone in the country’s economic recovery.

Ahmad Al Shara said his country's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to reach up to $65 billion this year, returning Syria to 2010 pre-civil war levels, according to a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (Sana).

"This is a very significant achievement," he said in a televised speech, after celebrating Eid Al Fitr on Friday at the People's Palace in Damascus.

He highlighted the country's growth since 2024, a year in which government spending reached $2 billion, growing to $3.5 billion the following year, a 30 to 35 per cent growth in GDP. "For the first time in Syria, there was a budget surplus," Mr Al Shara said.

The amount allocated for the budget forms part of a broader effort to stabilise finances and accelerate the nationwide reconstruction drive.

The government has in recent months earmarked restoring essential services, strengthening state institutions and integrating administrative structures as key priorities.

“We have also approved a 50 per cent increase in salaries and wages for all public sector employees and there are specific increases for doctors, engineers and some specialised institutions, such as inspection agencies and many others,” said Mr Al Shara.

The expanded budget is expected to support infrastructure development, public sector reform and social services, while also reinforcing state capacity in areas such as security and administration. Authorities have highlighted ongoing efforts to unify institutions and enhance co-ordination between ministries as part of this process.

On the sidelines of a UN meeting in New York on Wednesday, Syria unveiled a US-backed plan to eliminate remnants of the Assad-era chemical weapons programme.

In November, Syria said it was seeking more than $30 billion to rehabilitate the country's oil, mineral, electricity and water sectors.

The government took over major oilfields from Kurdish forces in January in a move to help Damascus boost its oil revenue, and use the funds to repair damaged energy infrastructure and boost security to attract foreign investment.

Friday's budget announcement comes as part of wider efforts by Damascus to re-engage regionally and internationally, while advancing reconstruction and economic recovery programmes aimed at restoring stability and growth.