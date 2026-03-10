Egypt raises fuel prices up to 30% as Iran war pushes up oil

Egypt raised domestic fuel prices on Tuesday for the first time this year, citing soaring international oil prices amid the Iran war and mounting pressure on global energy markets.

The new prices took effect at 3am local time, the country’s Ministry of Petroleum said.

All varieties of petrol and diesel rose between 14 and 17 per cent, with 95‑octane fuel now at 24 Egyptian pounds ($0.49) a litre and diesel at 20.50 pounds ($0.42), up from 17 pounds a litre previously.

The price of domestic gas cylinders increased by about 22 per cent, while compressed natural gas for cars saw the largest jump, rising by 30 per cent to 13 pounds ($0.27) per cubic metre.

The ministry said the move reflected an “extraordinary situation” in world energy markets, driven by supply disruptions, higher shipping and insurance costs and a surge in crude oil prices to their highest levels in years.

The government is expanding domestic production and exploration to reduce reliance on imports and to ensure stable supplies, it added.

The overnight move came a day after the government announced new electricity‑saving measures aimed at reducing fuel use and strengthening energy security.

The plan targets reduced lighting in public places while maintaining electricity flows to homes and industry, the government said on Monday.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also ordered governors to clamp down on electricity theft and warned that merchants caught inflating prices to take advantage of the crisis would be tried in military courts.

Tuesday's increase is the first since October last year, when Egypt raised fuel costs under its continuing reform programme with the International Monetary Fund for the second time that year.

One of the main pillars of the programme with the IMF is the phase-out of energy subsidies, with prices moving towards market levels.

The initial schedule said this would be achieved by December. However, some benchmarks under the loan programme have been repeatedly postponed because of delays in implementation.

Officials had planned, according to statements given by Mr Madbouly following the last increase, to freeze prices for at least a year but were forced to change policy after oil rose above $115 a barrel earlier this week.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday that Egypt's economy remains in the “safe zone” despite regional unrest, urging calm as the Egyptian pound fell about six per cent this week to its lowest official level on record.

The government said it is managing the crisis “responsibly” to protect local markets and safeguard energy security amid geopolitical shocks in the region.