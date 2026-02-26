World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende quits over Epstein ties

The ​president ​and ⁠chief executive of the World ⁠Economic Forum, ​Borge Brende, said ⁠on Thursday he was stepping down, a few ⁠weeks after ​the ⁠forum ‌launched an independent investigation ​into his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Brende, who became president of the WEF in 2017, announced his decision in a statement following disclosures from ​the ‌US Justice Department ⁠that ​showed the ​Norwegian ‌had three business dinners ⁠with Epstein and ⁠had also communicated with him via email and text ​message.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding," he said.

"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions," added Mr Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister. He made ​no mention of Epstein.

In a separate ‌statement, Andre Hoffmann ⁠and Larry Fink, co-chairs of ​the Geneva-based forum that organises the annual Davos ​summit, ‌said the independent review conducted by outside counsel into Mr Brende's ⁠ties with Epstein had concluded.

The findings stated there ⁠were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed, it added.

The co-chairs said the WEF's Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and chief executive, and that ​the forum's board of trustees will oversee the leadership transition, including a plan to drive a process to identify a permanent successor.