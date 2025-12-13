The big private equity question now is how to exit well

A decade ago, every conversation about private equity decisions ended with the same question: can we get out? Today, the focus is on how to grow, improve and exit well.

Initial public offerings are now a realistic option, especially in Saudi Arabia, and the UAE’s exchanges are also building credible pipelines. Trade sales, secondary transactions and consolidation deals are common.

There were 271 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in the Middle East in the first half of 2025, up from 228 the previous year, according to LSEG data. The UAE led by the number of such deals – evidence of growing confidence and experience among buyers and sellers.

These numbers reveal how private equity is moving from the margins to the mainstream across the Gulf. This transformation reflects deliberate policy, market maturity and stronger domestic capabilities.

The Dubai International Financial Centre and Abu Dhabi’s financial centre ADGM reported strong growth in the first half of the year to reach 7,700 and 2,972 active companies, respectively. Together, they have made the UAE the region’s operating base for private capital.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of companies in the ADGM financial free zone. Photo: ADGM

As a result, capital markets are more active, exit routes broader, and investors can now pair equity with private credit to bridge valuation gaps and close deals with greater confidence. The centre of gravity is shifting from fly-in fundraising to on-the-ground deployment.

From capital to capability

Sovereign and quasi-sovereign institutions remain at the core of this story, but their roles are evolving as they continue to anchor strategies and set direction in priority sectors such as AI infrastructure, logistics, health care, education and food security. At the same time, they are increasingly ready to monetise mature holdings and use IPOs and secondary sales to deepen domestic markets. Saudi Arabia led Gulf Co-operation Council IPO proceeds in the first half of this year, said Markaz, while the UAE’s pipeline of listings is expanding steadily.

The financing toolkit has also matured. The DIFC and ADGM now have dedicated frameworks for private credit funds, giving managers more flexibility to combine lending and equity. This reflects the region’s growing comfort with sophisticated financing structures that support execution and deal certainty.

An equally important source of deal flow is the region’s family offices. Many long-established groups are in a critical phase of succession planning, separating ownership from management and building professional governance. As a result, more family-owned firms are opening their doors to minority investors, carve-outs and partnerships with international sponsors – a trend particularly visible in the UAE and now accelerating in Saudi Arabia. New entrepreneurs have been entering the market at an accelerated pace starting tech-enabled businesses, and are increasingly teaming up with regional and global venture and private equity funds, as well as venture debt providers.

Against this backdrop, value creation has become the central theme of private equity in the Gulf. As the market matures, investors are focusing less on financial engineering and more on building resilient, efficient, and globally competitive enterprises.

Across the region, firms are emphasising bottom-line improvement through operational excellence, cost rationalisation and digital productivity, while driving top-line growth through product innovation, regional diversification, and strategic partnerships.

This new discipline reflects the priorities of both investors and sovereign shareholders: to transform portfolio companies into self-sustaining businesses that can compete regionally and internationally, creating long-term economic value rather than short-term returns.

Public-private partnerships are also helping move the region from policy to delivery. The UAE’s Federal PPP Law provides a national framework and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office has enabled Dh2.4 billion ($653.5 million) in projects since 2020, with more in the pipeline.

In Saudi Arabia, the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP is progressing with more than 200 approved projects across 17 sectors. For private equity investors, these programmes offer long duration opportunities with predictable returns and clear policy support.

Outcomes not headlines

Looking ahead, the outlook is positive. Private equity activity has picked up, with $13.8 billion invested across 100 PE deals in the Middle East and North Africa during the first half of this year, putting the region on track for a record year, Pitchbook said.

We expect consolidation in sectors such as food distribution, consumer and retail, and financial services, along with selective monetisation of sovereign assets and steady IPO activity.

If the last decade was about building confidence, the next will be about delivering outcomes. The Gulf has the capital, capability and commitment to do just that – converting opportunity into enduring value.

Ali Anwar and Rami Semaan are managing directors at Alvarez & Marsal in the Middle East

BMW%20M4%20Competition %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0%20twin-turbo%20inline%20six-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eight-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20600Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20Dh617%2C600%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Al Baher, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Talento Puma, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,950m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.30pm: Jebel Ali Stakes Listed (TB) Dh500,000 1,950m; Winner: Mark Of Approval, Patrick Cosgrave, Mahmood Hussain. 4pm: Conditions (TB) Dh125,000 1,400m; Winner: Dead-heat Raakez, Jim Crowley, Nicholas Bachalard/Attribution, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint (TB) Dh500,000 1,000m; Winner: AlKaraama, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

Country-size land deals US interest in purchasing territory is not as outlandish as it sounds. Here's a look at some big land transactions between nations: Louisiana Purchase If Donald Trump is one who aims to broker "a deal of the century", then this was the "deal of the 19th Century". In 1803, the US nearly doubled in size when it bought 2,140,000 square kilometres from France for $15 million. Florida Purchase Treaty The US courted Spain for Florida for years. Spain eventually realised its burden in holding on to the territory and in 1819 effectively ceded it to America in a wider border treaty. Alaska purchase America's spending spree continued in 1867 when it acquired 1,518,800 km2 of Alaskan land from Russia for $7.2m. Critics panned the government for buying "useless land". The Philippines At the end of the Spanish-American War, a provision in the 1898 Treaty of Paris saw Spain surrender the Philippines for a payment of $20 million. US Virgin Islands It's not like a US president has never reached a deal with Denmark before. In 1917 the US purchased the Danish West Indies for $25m and renamed them the US Virgin Islands. Gwadar The most recent sovereign land purchase was in 1958 when Pakistan bought the southwestern port of Gwadar from Oman for 5.5bn Pakistan rupees.

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

FA CUP FINAL Chelsea 1

Hazard (22' pen) Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

'Gold' Director:Anthony Hayes Stars:Zaf Efron, Anthony Hayes Rating:3/5

UAE’s revised Cricket World Cup League Two schedule August, 2021: Host - United States; Teams - UAE, United States and Scotland Between September and November, 2021 (dates TBC): Host - Namibia; Teams - Namibia, Oman, UAE December, 2021: Host - UAE; Teams - UAE, Namibia, Oman February, 2022: Hosts - Nepal; Teams - UAE, Nepal, PNG June, 2022: Hosts - Scotland; Teams - UAE, United States, Scotland September, 2022: Hosts - PNG; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal February, 2023: Hosts - UAE; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EDate%20started%3A%20January%202022%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Omar%20Abu%20Innab%2C%20Silvia%20Eldawi%2C%20Walid%20Shihabi%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20PropTech%20%2F%20investment%3Cbr%3EEmployees%3A%2040%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Seed%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Multiple%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

If%20you%20go %3Cp%3EThere%20are%20regular%20flights%20from%20Dubai%20to%20Kathmandu.%20Fares%20with%20Air%20Arabia%20and%20flydubai%20start%20at%20Dh1%2C265.%3Cbr%3EIn%20Kathmandu%2C%20rooms%20at%20the%20Oasis%20Kathmandu%20Hotel%20start%20at%20Dh195%20and%20Dh120%20at%20Hotel%20Ganesh%20Himal.%3Cbr%3EThird%20Rock%20Adventures%20offers%20professionally%20run%20group%20and%20individual%20treks%20and%20tours%20using%20highly%20experienced%20guides%20throughout%20Nepal%2C%20Bhutan%20and%20other%20parts%20of%20the%20Himalayas.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Wales 1 (Bale 45 3') Croatia 1 (Vlasic 09')

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Scoreline: Barcelona 2 Suarez 85', Messi 86' Atletico Madrid 0 Red card: Diego Costa 28' (Atletico)

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

Abu Dhabi GP Saturday schedule 12.30pm GP3 race (18 laps) 2pm Formula One final practice 5pm Formula One qualifying 6.40pm Formula 2 race (31 laps)

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000