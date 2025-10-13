Dubizzle Group to float 30% stake in Dubai IPO

Dubizzle Group Holdings PLC has announced plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) and list its ordinary shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The offering will represent approximately 30.34% of the company’s total issued share capital, including both newly issued shares and existing shares sold by current shareholders, according to a press release from the company.

The subscription period will open on October 23, 2025, and close on October 29, 2025, with trading expected to begin around November 6, 2025. The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process.

As part of the IPO, Prosus N.V., Dubizzle Group’s largest shareholder through OLX B.V., has committed to invest $100 million. Prosus, listed on Euronext Amsterdam, has a market capitalization of approximately $170 billion.

“Dubizzle Group is deeply integrated into the daily lives of millions across the UAE and wider MENA region,” said Imran Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group. “This IPO marks an exciting new chapter, positioning us to accelerate growth, expand in key markets like Saudi Arabia, and create long-term value for our users and shareholders.”

The company, known for its flagship platforms dubizzle and Bayut, l attracts about 18 million monthly active users. Recent acquisitions—including DriveArabia, Property Monitor, and Hatla2ee—have strengthened its market position and expanded its product offerings.

Rothschild & Co. has been appointed as Independent Financial Advisor, while Emirates NBD Capital serves as Listing Advisor and one of the Joint Global Coordinators alongside Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley. The IPO will be compliant with Shariah principles, as confirmed by the Internal Shariah Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD Bank.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering to fund its employee stock plan, pursue strategic M&A opportunities, and maintain flexibility for future growth.

