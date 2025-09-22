Why oil and gas producers cannot slow down on the great energy treadmill

Oil and gas production is like running uphill on a treadmill with a merciless trainer who keeps cranking up the speed. It demands continuous investment just to maintain production and to meet even flat, let alone growing, demand. A new study highlights accelerating decline rates – and what they mean for oil companies, geopolitics and the climate.

The International Energy Agency (IEA)’s report indicates that, in the absence of new investment, oil production would fall by about 8 per cent per year and natural gas by about 9 per cent. This is up substantially from the 2010 levels, because of a much higher share of shale production – mostly from the US – and deepwater output. These decline more quickly than the onshore super-giant fields typical of the Middle East.

Even with new investment, natural decline rates are 5.6 per cent for conventional oilfields and 6.8 per cent for conventional gas. Effectively, each year, Iraq plus Oman disappears from global oil supply and Qatar plus Algeria disappear from global gas. This is despite strenuous efforts to sustain output from existing fields, including drilling new wells and injecting water, gas and other substances. These losses have to be replaced through developing new fields.

This does not mean that demand will necessarily increase. Oil consumption, in particular, may be close to a peak as electric vehicles become ever more capable and popular. But it is unlikely that global oil needs will decline by anything close to 5.6 per cent annually. Even a fairly rapid reduction of 1 or 2 per cent annually would require significant continuing upstream investment.

Yet in 2021, the IEA’s net-zero report seemed to say the opposite: that no investment was required in new oil and gasfields. Not surprisingly, environmentalists seized on this, and it has been used as a justification for demanding that oil companies wind down production and for governments not to approve new field developments.

The puzzlement over the IEA’s apparently conflicting messages stems from confusing what should be, for the sake of the climate, with what is.

If we were really on track for a net-zero carbon world, or even a sustained decrease in hydrocarbon demand, there would be no need for bans on new fields. Oil and gas prices would be plummeting, and investment would be drying up.

Instead, oil prices today are modestly below the historic average while gas prices are still well above it. Upstream investment has been relatively low after the oil price crash of late 2014, but has still remained fairly steady at about $600 billion annually, excluding the Covid-hit years of 2020 and 2021. Nine-tenths of this spending goes to replace declines, while only a tenth increases supply.

Oil companies are very active in deepwater hotspots such as the US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Guyana and West Africa. Opec members Iraq and Libya are attracting major new spending after periods of political turmoil.

Environmental groups will doggedly fight new hydrocarbon production projects such as drilling in Alaska, developing the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields off the UK coast, or building a pipeline for oil from landlocked Uganda.

This is ineffective and counterproductive.

For a start, the distinction between new and existing fields is largely meaningless. Production can be boosted from existing fields by “enhanced recovery” methods or by exploiting additional reservoir layers or field extensions. From both climate and economic perspectives, new fields may be cheaper to produce from and lower in emissions than wringing the last drops from older fields, or extracting carbon-intensive resources such as Canada’s gigantic oil-sands.

If new fields in developed countries are blocked off, oil and gas will be imported from Russia or the Middle East or an overtly anti-climate US. With no new investment, Opec and Russia would collectively produce more than 65 per cent of global oil by 2050. That would be a politically unacceptable level of dependence for their key customers.

Far-right parties across Europe, such as the UK’s Reform, are using worries about high energy bills and opposition to “net-zero” carbon policies and bans on North Sea fields to boost support. They do not have to present any positive or practical energy or climate vision of their own.

Alternatively, investment in new producing countries could be banned. Financing for new fields from western banks or international financial institutions has been very hard to obtain for years. That policy bars new entrants, mostly lower-income countries such as Uganda, Mauritania and Guyana, while ensuring continuing hydrocarbon revenue flows to wealthy countries such as the GCC states, Australia, Norway and Canada.

If oil-producing countries themselves decided voluntarily to cease investment, the rapid loss of oil production would send prices through the roof. Something similar occurred in 2022, when Russia restricted gas supplies to Europe during its invasion of Ukraine. In the face of economic crisis, European politicians seized the chance to strengthen support for low-carbon energy and improve efficiency. But they also introduced price caps, restarted coal power stations, and flew to the Gulf and North Africa to beg for additional oil and gas.

The major producers in the Middle East have to invest steadily to meet their assessment of demand, not overproducing to crash prices, nor underspending and damaging the global economy. They learnt the bitter lesson of restricting supply too much in the 1970s, which was followed by a surge of competition elsewhere and a collapse in demand for their oil, leading to a decade and a half of slump. They should probably err – but only a little – on the side of over-investing.

Their giant, low-cost, low-carbon footprint resources mean they will inevitably gain market share both for oil and gas as long as they maintain consistent investment plans. Qatar and Saudi Arabia in gas, Iraq in oil, and the UAE in both, all have such programmes. The tyranny of the treadmill applies to them as much as to any hydrocarbon producer, but their superior fitness should make them the winners.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

ON%20TRACK %3Cp%3EThe%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Assembly%20will%20host%20three%20main%20tracks%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEducate%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Consists%20of%20more%20than%2010%20in-depth%20sessions%20on%20the%20metaverse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInspire%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Will%20showcase%20use%20cases%20of%20the%20metaverse%20in%20tourism%2C%20logistics%2C%20retail%2C%20education%20and%20health%20care%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EContribute%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Workshops%20for%20metaverse%20foresight%20and%20use-case%20reviews%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ethree%20three%20212.7kWh%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2C000bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%2C600Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20530km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh500%2C000%2B%20est%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eearly%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

Results 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Nadhra, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Dars, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Taghzel, Malin Holmberg, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: M’Y Yaromoon, Khalifa Al Neyadi, Jesus Rosales 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (PA) 1,400m; Winner: Hakeem, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Pushkin Press

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

PAKISTAN SQUAD Pakistan - Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees.