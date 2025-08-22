Wall Street rallies as Fed chair Jerome Powell signals rate cuts

US markets rallied on Friday after Fed chair Jerome Powell opened the door to cut interest rates as soon as next month.

In a highly-anticipated address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming, Mr Powell said changing conditions in the economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance”.

The remarks were the first made by the US Federal Reserve chairman since a dismal jobs report last month showed signs of a weakening labour market. Unlike other central banks, the Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 761 points, or 1.70 per cent, as of 10.30am ET. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite popped 1.42 and 1.65 per cent, respectively.

The 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, fell roughly 6 basis points to 4.27 per cent. The yield on the two-year Treasury, fell more than 9 basis points to 3.69 per cent.

The price of spot gold rose $25.40, or 0.75 per cent, to $3,406.70 per ounce.

The Federal Reserve has maintained its target range for interest rates at 4.25 to 4.50 per cent this year after cutting rates by 100 basis points in 2024. The UAE Central Bank, which mirrors Fed decisions because of the dollar peg, has also kept its base rate unchanged.

Traders upped their prediction of a September rate cut to 93 per cent after Mr Powell's speech, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed officials have adopted a wait-and-see approach towards rate-setting this year, pointing to economic uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump's tariffs and other policies.

However, a nasty July jobs report changed the calculus facing the central bank. The report showed the US economy had added far fewer jobs than expected, pointing to a weakness in the labour market.

This comes as inflation remains above the Fed's long-term two per cent goal, and underlying data showed that tariffs are leading to price pressures across some imported goods.

The Federal Reserve holds its next two-day policy meeting from September 16 to 17.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Scores Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-0 Brighton

Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace Saturday fixtures:

Chelsea v Manchester City, 9.30pm (UAE)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 11.45pm (UAE)

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The biog Favourite film: The Notebook Favourite book: What I know for sure by Oprah Winfrey Favourite quote: “Social equality is the only basis of human happiness” Nelson Madela. Hometown: Emmen, The Netherlands Favourite activities: Walking on the beach, eating at restaurants and spending time with friends Job: Founder and Managing Director of Mawaheb from Beautiful Peopl

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

STAY%2C%20DAUGHTER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYasmin%20Azad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESwift%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neo%20Mobility%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20February%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abhishek%20Shah%20and%20Anish%20Garg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Delta%20Corp%2C%20Pyse%20Sustainability%20Fund%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A