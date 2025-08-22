Traders have upped their prediction of a September rate cut to 93 per cent. Reuters
Business

Markets

Wall Street rallies as Fed chair Jerome Powell signals rate cuts

Dow jumps more than 700 points, while traders up bets for change next month

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

August 22, 2025

US markets rallied on Friday after Fed chair Jerome Powell opened the door to cut interest rates as soon as next month.

In a highly-anticipated address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming, Mr Powell said changing conditions in the economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance”.

The remarks were the first made by the US Federal Reserve chairman since a dismal jobs report last month showed signs of a weakening labour market. Unlike other central banks, the Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 761 points, or 1.70 per cent, as of 10.30am ET. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite popped 1.42 and 1.65 per cent, respectively.

The 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, fell roughly 6 basis points to 4.27 per cent. The yield on the two-year Treasury, fell more than 9 basis points to 3.69 per cent.

The price of spot gold rose $25.40, or 0.75 per cent, to $3,406.70 per ounce.

The Federal Reserve has maintained its target range for interest rates at 4.25 to 4.50 per cent this year after cutting rates by 100 basis points in 2024. The UAE Central Bank, which mirrors Fed decisions because of the dollar peg, has also kept its base rate unchanged.

Traders upped their prediction of a September rate cut to 93 per cent after Mr Powell's speech, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed officials have adopted a wait-and-see approach towards rate-setting this year, pointing to economic uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump's tariffs and other policies.

However, a nasty July jobs report changed the calculus facing the central bank. The report showed the US economy had added far fewer jobs than expected, pointing to a weakness in the labour market.

This comes as inflation remains above the Fed's long-term two per cent goal, and underlying data showed that tariffs are leading to price pressures across some imported goods.

The Federal Reserve holds its next two-day policy meeting from September 16 to 17.

