Hadley Gamble joins IMI as chief international anchor

Abu Dhabi-based IMI has announced the appointment of Hadley Gamble to the newly created role of chief international anchor.

Gamble will lead the development of high-profile interviews and original features across IMI’s network of premier media brands comprising The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic and Al-Ain News.

A seasoned journalist and anchor, Gamble brings extensive expertise in political and economic reporting, having interviewed heads of state, business leaders and cultural figures over a notable career spanning two decades. Some of her high-profile interviews include Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Based in London, Gamble will represent IMI internationally and lead a range of cross-platform content.

“I am excited to be joining a media group with global reach and a clear editorial vision across its media outlets,” said Gamble.

“I look forward to working closely alongside The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic and Al-Ain News to deliver distinctive journalism that informs and engages audiences around the world.”

Gamble’s appointment aligns with IMI’s broader strategy to expand its international content footprint and continue to grow its global audience.

IMI is a privately owned media group. The company has operations in 15 countries and a team of more than 400 journalists in the UAE, Lebanon, Egypt, the UK and the US.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Real Sociedad v Leganes (midnight) Saturday Alaves v Real Valladolid (4pm) Valencia v Granada (7pm) Eibar v Real Madrid (9.30pm) Barcelona v Celta Vigo (midnight) Sunday Real Mallorca v Villarreal (3pm) Athletic Bilbao v Levante (5pm) Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (7pm) Getafe v Osasuna (9.30pm) Real Betis v Sevilla (midnight)

Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Naga %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMeshal%20Al%20Jaser%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdwa%20Bader%2C%20Yazeed%20Almajyul%2C%20Khalid%20Bin%20Shaddad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars