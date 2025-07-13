Brics' post-dollar system relies on political trust - but is that possible?

The Brics emerging markets are once again touting their ambition to build a world less dependent on the US dollar. Leading the latest push is a new guarantee fund, to curb investment risk and support financing in the bloc, something discussed at last week’s Brics summit in Rio de Janeiro.

If formally launched, it will join Brics Pay, the alternative payments system proposed in 2018, to facilitate payments across the bloc in local currencies, and the New Development Bank, launched in 2015 to fund infrastructure and development projects.

At first glance, this all might look like the early scaffolding of a new financial order. But closer inspection shows something less dramatic: not the end of dollar dominance, but an attempt to escape its most painful consequences.

The motivation is clear. The dollar is not just the world’s reserve currency. It is also a powerful lever of US foreign policy. Russia’s partial exclusion from the Swift global payments network in early 2022, over its invasion of Ukraine, severely curtailed its access to global trade and finance. Russian banks lost nearly $25 billion in the first half of 2022 alone. Iran faced similar treatment in 2018 and 2012.

China’s central bank governor Pan Gongsheng recently warned that any currency dominated by a single country is vulnerable to being “weaponised” during geopolitical conflicts. So the Brics’ pitch is not just about moving away from the dollar. It is about building a system the West cannot turn off at will.

However, the most eye-catching idea – creating a common Brics currency – is a non-starter. A joint currency implies a level of political trust and economic co-ordination that does not exist in this bloc. Even within the eurozone, managing a single currency across divergent economies has proven difficult.

Now imagine doing that across Brics, a group with far deeper divisions. It brings together authoritarian states like China and Russia with democracies like Brazil and India, whose political systems and policy priorities often diverge sharply.

Even China, the bloc’s most powerful member and world’s second largest economy, has shown little public enthusiasm for a shared Brics currency. Its focus has been on expanding use of the renminbi, as part of its broader push for a “multipolar” currency system.

The more serious effort – and the more plausible one – is payments infrastructure. Here, the Brics nations are making headway. Swift is overseen by the central banks of the G10 countries, along with the European Central Bank. Nations under sanctions can be excluded from it. That makes it a red flag for China and others who worry they could be next.

Brics Pay is an attempt to address that. Instead of clearing payments through western banks, member countries can transact directly with each other in local currencies. This does not replace the dollar outright. But it does create space for more bilateral trade that avoids it. And that has real consequences.

When two foreign companies with different currencies trade in US dollars, both take on currency risk, since neither is using its own currency. To manage that risk, companies often hedge through local banks, which in turn require access to dollar liquidity. That creates sustained demand for US dollars, prompting central banks to hold large dollar reserves to support their financial systems.

But if Brics economies conduct more trade in local currencies – say, rupees for Indian goods or renminbi for Chinese exports – only one side typically bears the currency risk. This reduces the need for hedging in dollars and, over time, can lower the pressure on central banks to maintain such large greenback reserves.

This shift is already under way at the margins. China has steadily reduced its holdings of US Treasury bonds and is actively encouraging trade partners to settle transactions in renminbi. Some sovereign wealth funds in the global south are beginning to explore non-dollar assets. Egypt, for example, has issued “panda bonds” denominated in Chinese renminbi as part of its broader diversification strategy. The changes are incremental, but they add up.

What the Brics offer is not a replacement of the dollar but an escape hatch, particularly for members that fear being locked out of global finance. And with the return of US President Donald Trump and his erratic policymaking, that fear is growing.

Mr Trump recently passed a tax-and-spending package expected to push public debt beyond $3 trillion over the long term, undermining confidence in America’s fiscal stewardship. At the same time, the dollar has had its weakest start to a year since 1973, falling more than 10 per cent against a basket of major currencies, a slide driven in part by Mr Trump’s trade and fiscal agenda.

In contrast, trade among global south nations has expanded sharply over the past two decades, rising from $2.3 trillion in 2007 to $5.6 trillion in 2023. This long-term growth has laid the groundwork for more local currency trade and a gradual move away from dollar dependence. While momentum has slowed in early 2025, the structural shift remains intact.

Still, challenges remain. Trust among members is limited. The financial muscle of Brics institutions is modest. Beyond payments infrastructure, there is little evidence of serious integration. Without a common legal framework, shared monetary policy, or deep capital markets, the group will struggle to rival the dollar on core metrics like liquidity, convertibility and investor confidence.

So what is realistic?

Expect progress on alternative payments. Brics Pay and similar platforms will likely grow in use, especially for trade between members. The New Development Bank may increase regional lending, especially for infrastructure and green projects, areas where China is already investing heavily.

But the dream of a unified Brics currency is exactly that: a dream. Economically unworkable, politically divisive, and lacking the institutional foundations it would require.

For now, the dollar is not going anywhere. But in a world where finance can be weaponised, the incentive to look for options will only grow.

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE's final round of matches Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)

Beat Japan 2-1 (away) Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)

Lost to Australia 1-0 (home) Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)

Beat Thailand 3-1 (home) Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)

Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away) Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)

Beat Iraq 2-0 (home) Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)

Lost to Japan 2-0 (home) Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)

Lost to Australia 2-0 (away) June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)

Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away) Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)

v Saudi Arabia (home) Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Five personal finance podcasts from The National To help you get started, tune into these Pocketful of Dirham episodes · Balance is essential to happiness, health and wealth · What is a portfolio stress test? · What are NFTs and why are auction houses interested? · How gamers are getting rich by earning cryptocurrencies · Should you buy or rent a home in the UAE?

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.