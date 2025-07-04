Manus on markets: Bond bears poke the market as Congress passes Trump's tax bill

Here is your digest from Manus Cranny in Abu Dhabi.

US President Donald Trump secured a significant win on Thursday after Republicans voted to approve his tax and spending bill, cementing his second-term agenda and boosting funds for his anti-immigration drive.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, as Mr Trump called it, had a difficult journey, with complete Democratic opposition and several Republicans voicing misgivings about its costs and effects.

All eyes will be on the bond market after the extended July 4 holiday weekend, to see how investors truly feel about the prospect of the deficit swelling by $3 trillion.

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.