Abu Dhabi to sign $12.8bn worth of infrastructure projects with private sector in second half of 2025

Abu Dhabi aims to sign Dh47 billion ($12.8 billion) worth of infrastructure projects with the private sector in the second half of 2025, according to a senior official.
The work includes schools, housing, roads and other infrastructure, Maysarah Salim Eid, director general of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, (Adpic) said.
So far this year, Adpic has signed public-private partnership projects worth Dh22 billion. Currently, 619 projects are in development.
“We need to increase the participation of private sector … we are aiming to have more collaboration,” Mr Eid told The National on the sidelines of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit in the UAE’s capital.
“The aim is to develop a better community, a better place of living, a well connected area for people who are living in Abu Dhabi, from citizens to residents and tourists.”
Abu Dhabi is seeking more private sector investment as it looks to develop its non-oil sector and diversify its economy.
Last year, the emirate's economy expanded by 3.8 per cent annually in 2024 to reach an all-time high worth of Dh1.2 trillion amid non-oil sector expansion.
The emirate's non-oil sector during the 12-month period grew 6.2 per cent to Dh644.3 billion, marking its highest annual contribution yet to the total gross domestic product at 54.7 per cent, Wam reported in March, quoting data from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi.
Last year, the emirate said it will need private sector investment to develop Dh450 billion worth of infrastructure projects in the next five to 10 years.
Abu Dhabi's initiative to adopt the PPP model is providing opportunities for consultancies and contractors from around the world to invest in infrastructure development in the emirate, Mr Eid said.
“Our second aim is to reduce delivery times and to cut delivery durations by 2026 to three years, which is something challenging, but it's possible,” he said.
On Tuesday, Adpic also signed a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company to strengthen co-operation between the two entities in infrastructure initiatives.
They aim to co-operate in feasibility studies, knowledge sharing, and assessments to evaluate the viability for proposed projects, as well as sharing insights to develop sustainable financing models, a joint statement said.
The Turkish Contractors Association, representing some of the leading Turkish construction firms, including Limac and Dogus Group, is also looking at collaborative opportunities with the Abu Dhabi government to develop infrastructure in the emirate.
There “is really big potential for Turkish firms to take part in Abu Dhabi development under the PPP model”, said Fuat Kasimcan, secretary general of Turkish Contractors Association.
“Opportunities include building hospitals, roads and other infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi.”
The UAE and Turkey are boosting investment co-operation after they signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2023.
The two countries have signed several investment agreements spanning sectors including technology, finance, manufacturing and infrastructure development following the deal.
“We have a big expertise in PPP projects, not only in Turkey but also abroad. We really want to share our expertise,” Mr Kasimcan said.
The UAE is among the top 10 countries in terms of projects undertaken by Turkish construction companies, he added. They are also active in other Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq.
