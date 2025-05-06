Gulf investment and Trump tariffs previewed at Milken Conference

US President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf was briefly previewed during a discussion at a financial conference in California on Tuesday.

The visit came up during a moderated panel event at the 2025 Milken Conference in Los Angeles, where the world's finance and economic leaders are gathering this week to talk.

The conference comes a week before Mr Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. His visit is expected to focus on securing investment deals, tariffs, the Gaza war and Iran.

“I'm sure the more this kind of engagement, the better we will be able to understand each other and to understand each other will mean that we could be in a better place to address common concerns,” said Nayef Alhajraf, chairman of Capital Asset Management and former secretary general of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

Mr Alhajraf acknowledged while there are “always differences” with respect to politics, Mr Trump's economic and investment agenda during his visit could be measured in a more objective way.

“One plus one equals two. And I think that's where we need to focus our effort,” he said.

He also said there will be a large business delegation arriving in Riyadh for an investment forum, which he said will be a sideline event during Mr Trump's visit.

Mr Trump's visit to the Gulf also comes as uncertainty over his tariff agenda continues to vex investors. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were all subject to a 10 per cent “reciprocal” tariff announced by the US President last month. Economists argue the region will not be directly impacted by tariffs.

Members speaking on the panel called for more clarity on Mr Trump's plans and the need for a quick solution, although they noted market volatility so far has no damaging effect.

“As investors, we will need to under have greater clarity … because we hear a lot of CEOs sort of holding back,” said Abu Dhabi Investment Capital chief investment officer Shiv Srinivasan.

Mr Srinivasan also said market volatility does not have to be a “bad thing” and noted uncertainty could also provide some opportunities that investors can take advantage of.

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5