Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO Fincantieri, at a meeting in the UAE. Mr Folgiero says naval expansion is crucial, comparing underwater defence to past space growth, with technology and automation shaping shipbuilding’s future. Photo: EDGE Group
Fincantieri predicts sea defences to rival space as new investment is unleashed

Pierroberto Folgiero says the combination of technology and rising risks is driving a boom in demand for new naval platforms

Damien McElroy
February 17, 2025