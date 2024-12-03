Elon Musk says that 'shareholders should control company votes, not judges', as a response to a Delaware judge voiding his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. Reuters
Business

Elon Musk's $56bn compensation illustrates enormous disparity in corporate pay

Tesla says he deserves the disputed pay packet, which far exceeds the compensation of his peers

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

December 03, 2024