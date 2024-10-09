Abu Dhabi's Modon Holding strikes 'extraordinary' deal with UK's Nick Candy

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/02/09/property-tycoon-nick-candy-crime-ridden-london-is-losing-out-to-dubai/" target="_blank">British billionaire Nick Candy</a> has announced his company Candy Capital has struck a deal with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>-based property developer Modon Holding. The newly established joint venture will focus on delivering a portfolio of "extraordinary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/property/" target="_blank">real estate developments</a>" spanning high-end residential, commercial and hospitality sectors, a statement read. The deal will combine Candy Capital’s background in "ultra-luxury real estate" alongside Modon’s "operational capabilities and financial strength", it added. The partnership will initially focus on deals within the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a>, with a view to expand globally in the future. Mr Candy said the agreement reflected a "shared long-term vision for growth, innovation and excellence in the ultra-luxury sector". "We look forward to creating iconic developments with Modon that will redefine luxury living on a global scale." Nicky Candy, one of Britain's richest men, collaborated with his brother Christian on the development of One Hyde Park, a luxury apartment block in Knightsbridge, west London. In 2021, the 51 year old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/nick-candy-on-the-challenges-of-selling-the-uk-s-most-expensive-apartment-1.1208924" target="_blank">listed his penthouse at the block</a> for £175 million ($230 million), reportedly attracting interest from potential buyers in the Middle East. Candy Capital has previously worked in the UAE, teaming up with Dubai World Trade Centre as part of a collaboration aimed at developing ultra-luxury real estate projects. Jassem Al Zaabi, chairman of Modon Holding, said: “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Candy Capital. This collaboration marks another milestone for Modon, as we join forces with a leader in luxury real estate.” In March, Modon Holding was created following the merger of Q Holding, Modon Properties and ADNEC, a move aimed at expanding its market presence in the UAE and internationally. Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/05/15/egypt-receives-14bn-tranche-from-uae-to-develop-ras-al-hekma/" target="_blank">ADQ</a> announced last week that Modon Holding would be master developer for a megaproject in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/02/27/uaes-35bn-investment-to-develop-ras-al-hikma-provides-lifeline-for-egypts-economy/" target="_blank">Egyptian </a>coastal city of Ras Al Hekma. Investment in the development is expected to reach $150 billion, with Egypt securing a 35 per cent share of the project’s profits.