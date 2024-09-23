Alhaan Ahmed, co-founder and chief executive of ARDH Collective. Photo: ARDH Collective
Alhaan Ahmed, co-founder and chief executive of ARDH Collective. Photo: ARDH Collective

Business

How Dubai-based ARDH Collective is turning sand and date seeds into construction material

Generation Start-up: Company says concrete made with unused resources is more environmentally friendly

John Benny

September 16, 2024