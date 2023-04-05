Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed Savvy Games buys Scopely for $4.9bn

Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group, owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has agreed to buy California-headquartered game developer and publisher Scopely for $4.9 billion.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, strengthens Savvy’s ability to “deliver new and exciting products for the global gaming community,” the company said in a statement.

“Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities,” said Brian Ward, chief executive of Savvy.

“Our mission is to invest in, and grow, the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us … Scopely … will continue to revolutionise the future of games for years to come.”

In September last year, Savvy unveiled its new investment strategy, as the kingdom aims to become one of the world's major gaming hubs.

The company plans to invest 142 billion Saudi riyals ($38 billion) across four programmes, each with specific objectives.

More to follow …