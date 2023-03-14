Kuwait's Jazeera Airways plans new low-cost airline with Saudi partners

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways is starting a budget airline in Saudi Arabia along with its partners in the kingdom.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jazeera Airways said the low-cost airline, to be based at the King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, is being established in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation programme that seeks to expand the tourism and aviation sector.

"Co-ordination is under way with the regulatory authorities in the kingdom to complete procedures to obtain the necessary licences in accordance with the applicable laws," Jazeera Airways said.

The announcement comes days after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of new national airline Riyadh Air on Sunday.

Riyadh Air will be wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has about $620 billion in assets under management and backs strategic sectors central to the kingdom's economic diversification plans.

Saudi Arabia's second national airline will connect the capital Riyadh to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030, leveraging the country's strategic geographic location between Asia, Africa and Europe, the PIF said.

Riyadh Air is expected to contribute 75 billion Saudi riyals ($20 billion) to the country's non-oil gross domestic product growth and to create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in developing its tourism industry and aims to position itself as a global transport and logistics hub that will attract tourists, diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

