UK to host second Global Investment Summit

The second Global Investment Summit will take place in the autumn, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce on Friday.

The October summit will be a chance for the UK government to deliver on “our ambition to be a world-leading destination for international finance and investment”, Mr Sunak will tell global investors.

More than 200 of the world’s highest-profile investors, chief executives and financiers will be invited to the UK gathering, the Department for Business and Trade said.

It follows a similar event focused on green investment that was held in 2021 in the lead-up to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The department said the day-long event secured £9.7 billion ($11.7 billion) of foreign investment and helped to create more than 30,000 jobs.

The money pledged also supported growth in sectors such as wind and hydrogen energy, sustainable homes, and carbon capture and storage, officials said.

Mr Sunak is due to confirm the second summit at a meeting of the Investment Council on Friday, where he will address global investors to set out his priorities for creating jobs and growing the economy.

“This week we drove serious change from the heart of government by creating four new departments," he said.

“This was done to deliver on the promises and priorities of the British people, and to go further and faster on our ambition to drive jobs and growth in every part of the UK, and ensure we are at the cutting edge of technology and innovation.

“The next Global Investment Summit is an opportunity to demonstrate what we can do as a nation, delivering on our ambition to be a world-leading destination for international finance and investment.”

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “Investment creates high-quality jobs and grows our economy.

“I started the year setting a goal of the UK becoming the undisputed number one investment destination in Europe.

“Events like this will help deliver this and show the world’s biggest investors just what a strong investment prospect the UK can offer.”