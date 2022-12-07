UAE's foreign trade set to hit almost $600 billion in 2022

The UAE’s foreign trade is expected to reach Dh2.2 trillion ($599.4 billion) by the end of 2022 as the Arab world’s second largest economy proves to be an exception, going against the weakening global trade growth trend amid growing macroeconomic headwinds, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE, which recorded foreign trade volume of Dh1.9 trillion at the end of 2021, expects 15 per cent growth this year, a significant increase compared with the World Trade Organisation’s 3.5 per cent growth expectation for global trade, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Wednesday.

“The UAE constitutes an exception in global trade and economy, it constitutes an exception in terms of services and infrastructure [and] it constitutes an exception in distinguished and stable international relations,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We are optimistic about a stronger, higher and loftier federal year.”

