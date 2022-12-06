Quarter of UK small business owners say cost of living has affected well-being

Owners of small businesses in the UK are feeling the brunt of the rising cost of living on their mental health and their income, according to research from HSBC UK.

One in four (26 per cent) small business owners are reporting that cost of living pressures are causing a decline in their well-being.

Rising inflation was given as the main threat to their company (41 per cent), followed by the decline in consumer spending (38 per cent), energy costs (36 per cent), wage inflation (22 per cent) and cash flow management problems (19 per cent).

More than half (55 per cent) of business owners are not disclosing to anyone — not even friends or family — about how these threats are affecting their businesses.

Seventy-three per cent said they had not talked to their bank about financial support and a third (29 per cent) reported they had used their personal savings to fund their businesses over the past few months.

Fifty-two per cent said they preferred to research financial support online instead of speak to someone.

“With the rising cost of running a company, on top of an increase in the cost of living, small business owners are facing a perfect storm," behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings said of the findings:

“It’s not surprising that many are struggling with their personal well-being and it’s understandable that some feel reluctant to open up about the challenges ahead.

"But business owners shouldn’t see talking through their personal or professional concerns as any kind of admission of failure, and research shows that internalising anxieties will not help.

“They are not alone and I’d urge those feeling the pressure of running a small business at this difficult time, to talk through their challenges with professionals who can provide practical help, including their bank.”

Despite less than half (43 per cent) of small business owners being worried about the effect of the next six months on their businesses, nearly two thirds (65 per cent) said they were confident they would survive.

More than one in three (38 per cent) expected to see a jump in profits next year, with professional services companies leading the way (67 per cent).

HSBC UK customers who are showing early signs of financial difficulty and say this is affected their well-being have reported experiencing sleepless nights and increased anxiety.

HSBC UK’s early warning signs team are specially trained to identify customers who could be experiencing financial difficulty and have been contacting them to discuss how they can help.

The response to the lender contacting vulnerable customers has been positive, with most of those affected (68 per cent) avoiding defaults on payments for at least six months after.

“With the current economic environment creating business uncertainty, it’s fair to say that many small companies have had a rough ride these last few months," said Peter McIntyre, head of business banking at HSBC UK.

“Owners are at the helm, so it’s no surprise that navigating cost challenges is having an impact on their own personal well-being.

"The good news is that when customers engage with us early on they are more likely to avoid going into financial difficulty.

“We encourage all business owners to get in touch with us if they are worried about their financial situation. We are here to help.”