Party over for UK motorists as Ford stops Fiesta production

Ford has confirmed its famous Fiesta model will be dropped next year after 46 years on sale.

The car, which hit the roads in 1976, was a firm favourite with generations of motorists, especially in Britain, where it went on to become the country's best-seller.

Ford has confirmed it will be axed as the brand accelerates plans to become fully electric.

Production of the model will finish at the brand’s factory in Cologne, Germany, "by the end of June 2023". Ford will also be stopping its S-Max and Galaxy people carriers in April.

A statement said: “At Ford in Europe, we are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification with our passenger vehicles being fully electric by 2030 — and all vehicles across our Ford portfolio by 2035.

“As we get ready to transition to an electric future, we will discontinue production of S-Max and Galaxy in Valencia, Spain in April 2023 and discontinue Fiesta production in Cologne, Germany by end of June 2023.”

Ford currently sells two EVs in Europe — the Mustang Mach-E SUV and E-Transit van — but is set to introduce three new passenger and four commercial vehicles by 2024.

The carmaker says it plans to sell "more than 600,000 electric vehicles" in Europe by 2026.

The discontinuation of the Fiesta follows similar news about long-running Ford models.

Production of the Mondeo came to an end this year, while the Focus is also set to be axed by 2025, though this date could be brought forwards.