Ferrari Japan recalls more than 7,000 vehicles on brake failure concerns

Ferrari Japan has recalled more than 7,000 vehicles of 24 models amid brake failure concerns, local newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun reported on Thursday.

A total of 7,286 vehicles produced between April 2004 and July 2022 have been affected, the report cited the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as confirming.

While the car maker notified the ministry about 2,496 vehicles of seven vehicle models in June, a subsequent investigation revealed that additional models were also facing the same problem.

The move marks the largest recall by Ferrari in Japan, the report said.

In August, the luxury car maker recalled 23,555 vehicles in the US market over the same issue.

The move affected vehicles made between 2005 and 2022 across several models, including the F60 America, the LaFerrari, the Roma, the Portofino, the GTC4 Lusso and the F8, among others.

“Ferrari has determined that a defect related to motor vehicle safety may arise in some … vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with a braking system that could potentially leak brake fluid, which may lead to partial or total loss of braking capability,” the company said in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company said it expected 1 per cent of the recalled cars to be defective.

“The repair consists of replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap and updating the software in the affected vehicles to provide for a different warning message if the vehicle should lose sufficient brake fluid,” it said in the filing.

Ferrari said it would send a notice letter to all affected vehicle owners to warn them of the issue and instruct them to contact an authorised dealer to schedule the free recall repair.

“All vehicles currently in production will be fitted with a different brake fluid reservoir cap and new upgraded software,” the car maker added.