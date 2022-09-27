Chalhoub Group acquires majority stake in UK digital luxury retailer Threads Styling

Dubai-based luxury retailer Chalhoub Group has acquired a majority stake in the UK's digital luxury retail and personal shopping platform Threads Styling as it seeks to expand its digital footprint globally.

Threads Styling's founder and chief executive Sophie Hill retains the shares she owns in the business, while Chalhoub Group acquired the remaining stake, the Dubai-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It did not disclose the size of its stake or the value of the investment.

The partnership is part of Chalhoub Group’s digital acceleration drive and investment in digital platforms and brings new capabilities and opportunities for customer engagement and personalisation, it said.

"This partnership is a key milestone in our strategy to expand our digital presence and global reach, while staying focused on delivering exceptional experiences for our luxury consumers, and inspiring and influencing a global audience through innovative and engaging digital content," Sharmila Murat, chief investment officer at Chalhoub Group, said.

Sales of luxury goods in the GCC grew 23 per cent last year compared with 2019, outpacing pre-pandemic demand, a March report by Chalhoub Group revealed.

The market is projected to reach $11 billion in 2023 from $9.7bn in 2021, growing at a compound annual rate of 7 per cent.

Growth in GCC luxury sales will be fuelled by factors such as increasing demand in Saudi Arabia, return of international tourists in the UAE, including Chinese and African travellers, the emergence of new luxury consumers with growing appetite to purchase locally, and the acceleration of e-commerce, the report said.

The company's latest deal will allow London-based Threads Styling to bolster its business in the GCC and the wider Middle East region, the statement said.

Threads Styling offers personal shopping service through social platforms and chat-based commerce, catering to Millennial and Gen Z customers across its channels on Instagram, Snap and TikTok.

The partnership with Chalhoub Group will “further strengthen our proposition within the GCC”, Ms Hill said.

"We have such a loyal customer base in the region and with Chalhoub Group’s presence in the market, we have a unique opportunity to enhance our capabilities and continue Threads Styling’s journey alongside a strategic partner."

Threads Styling will continue to operate as an independent entity with Ms Hill at the helm, the statement said.

Rothschild & Co was the financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was the legal counsel to Chalhoub Group on the deal.

Broadgate Advisors was the financial advisor and Latham & Watkins was legal counsel to Threads Styling.