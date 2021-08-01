Middle East luxury retail pioneer Michel Chalhoub passes away at 89

Michel Chalhoub, who had a net worth of $1.1 billion according to Forbes, founded the group in 1955 with his wife, Widad, in Damascus, Syria. Courtesy: Chalhoub Group

Michel Chalhoub, founder and chairman of Dubai-based luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, has passed away, aged 89.

Chalhoub, who had a net worth of $1.1 billion according to Forbes, founded the group in 1955 with his wife, Widad, in Damascus, Syria.

Today, the luxury goods retailer and distributor has more than 750 retail outlets across the region, selling brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin, and employs about 12,000 workers in 14 countries.

Michel Chalhoub, our founder passed away. We mourn an exceptional visionary, a pioneer, a passionate and daring entrepreneur and an inspirational leader. We will honor his legacy which always inspired us.



May his soul rest in peace.#RememberingMichelChalhoub

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Michel Chalhoub, Chalhoub Group’s founder and chairman, at the age of 89 years,” Chalhoub Group’s board of presidents said in a July 31 statement that was seen by The National.

“A visionary leader who saw the potential of the Gulf countries since the 1950s, embarked on a journey with his wife Widad, to start the story of Chalhoub Group together. An ambassador of luxury who introduced many prestigious brands in the Middle East, [he] sparked a taste for exceptional products and brands in the region and greatly contributed to the shaping of the luxury market as we know it today,” the statement said.

The French billionaire of Syrian origin, who was born in Damascus in 1931, lived in Dubai with his wife.

Their two sons, Anthony and Patrick, took over as co-chief executives of Chalhoub Group in 2001. Patrick became the sole chief executive in 2018 after the death of his brother, Anthony.

The Chalhoub Group represents LVMH in the Middle East in addition to more than 300 brands that include Sephora, Tod’s, Michael Kors, L’Occitane, Lacoste and Tory Burch.

Chalhoub is also the owner of one of the biggest shoe stores in the world. Located in Dubai, Level Shoe District spans more than 96,000 square feet.

For the past three years, the Chalhoub Group has been transforming from a traditional to a hybrid retailer with a wider online reach along with its physical stores.

Last year, the luxury retailer said it is re-organising its operations as the Covid-19 pandemic hastened its digital and e-commerce drive. The group was structured into four verticals of managed companies: JV and strategy; growth, innovation and investment; operations and enablers; and people and culture.

“A resilient entrepreneur who established the Group’s business and had to rebuild it after several historic events of turmoil and crisis. A passionate, dedicated and generous man who leaves behind a solid foundation and a legacy that will long serve to inspire us … A loving husband and a doting father, grandfather and great grandfather,” the statement from Chalhoub said.