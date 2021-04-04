Louis Vuitton launches Dh12,500 Onthego resort bag exclusively for Dubai

Louis Vuitton has released a special edition of its Onthego resort bag, exclusively for the UAE.

It features a gradient of pink to yellow, and the square, top handled bag has the word "Dubai" written across the supersized monogram. In a sugary pink, the letters loop across, and are flanked by monogram "dots".

The accessory also features woven raffia sides that are stitched into the printed canvas panels. At Dh12,500 ($3,403) a pop, the bag isn't cheap, but for those looking for a worthy homage to the metropolis, it would be money well spent.

Louis Vuitton's summery pop-up at the Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Dubai is only the latest city to be given its own variation of the bag. In a long running-series, Louis Vuitton has also created versions to celebrate the beach resorts of Mykonos in Greece, Portofino and Capri in Italy and Palma in Mallorca.

Dubai's iteration was unveiled at a pop-up at Nammos restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach.

It is part of the 2021 summer collection from the French luxury house. Filled with sunny colours such as Maribou Sunrise yellow and Riviera blue, the new line is a celebration of beach life. It also offers swimwear, silk pyjamas and plenty of relaxed cover-ups, including shorted playsuits in shifting shades of blue (Dh8,750).

The pop-up is on until April 10. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The pop-up is on until Saturday, April 10, and also features beach towels (Dh3,000), a monogrammed hair scrunchie (Dh1,050) and flip-flops (Dh1,880). Sports fans will also appreciate the arm bag that is a tiny backpack (Dh2,980) and the monogrammed skimboard (Dh9,000).

