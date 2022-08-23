Usain Bolt moves to trademark his victory pose

Usain Bolt, the athlete who won eight Olympic gold medals, has filed an application to trademark his famous victory pose.

The Jamaican sprinter's unique pose became familiar at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and he is seeking to create a logo to be used on a range of goods such as eyewear, jewellery, bags, clothing and sporting activities.

“The mark consists of the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upwards,” the US Patent and Trademark Office filing stated.

The filing also states the potential to use the logo for restaurant and bar services with a sports theme.

Mr Bolt already owns a Tracks&Records restaurant chain with outlets in Jamaica. A London venue was opened in 2018 but closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The list is relatively extensive,” Josh Gerben, a Washington-based trademark lawyer who tracks filings by athletes, told Bloomberg.

“The logo could be licensed or he could make those products himself.”

Mr Bolt, who claimed 11 world titles and set world records in the 100 metres and 200 metres running competitions, ended his career in 2017.

His major sponsors have included Puma, Gatorade and Hublot. In 2018, he was ranked 45th on Forbes' list of highest paid athletes.