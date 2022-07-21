New York credit firm Argentem Creek to establish Mena and Asia headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Argentem Creek Partners, a New York-based credit specialist firm, will establish its regional headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio).

The move will allow Argentem Creek, which has investments across private credit, high yield and trade finance, to tap into investment opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa and Asia, Adio said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Adio will provide financial and non-financial incentives to support Argentem Creek’s regional hub.

The partnership is part of Adio's Dh2 billion ($545 million) Innovation Programme that supports companies in high-growth areas.

A range of sectors in the region, including manufacturing, logistics, trade finance and food security, will benefit from Argentem Creek's presence in Abu Dhabi, because they will have access to the company's emerging market and credit expertise, said Abdulla AlShamsi, acting director general of Adio.

"The partnership will also help to develop local talent and support the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s financial services infrastructure with emerging markets knowledge and deal flow," he said.

"The partnership through Adio's Innovation Programme illustrates our continued commitment to accelerating innovation in high-growth areas that will create impactful progress in the UAE and the wider region.”

Abu Dhabi is seeking to attract global companies from across sectors to set up their operations in the emirate as it expands its economy.

Amazon, the world's biggest e-commerce marketplace, has partnered with Adio to build the Middle East's most technologically advanced warehouse in the emirate.

In May, supermodel-turned-businesswoman Tyra Banks, who headlined the inaugural session of the Adio-backed Access Granted talk series, also chose the emirate as the first international market for her premium ice cream brand, Smize Cream.

Adio also supports start-ups through programmes such as its GrowthX Accelerator, a partnership with Microsoft that aims to provide selected companies with access to the market and investors.

ADGM, Abu Dhabi's financial capital centre, has introduced several initiatives to boost its growth and attract more companies. This includes efforts to promote and regulate the use of blockchain, decentralised finance and other digital assets.

Argentem Creek is set to benefit from Abu Dhabi's access to global markets and talent, in addition to a favourable time zone that overlaps with key international markets, the statement said.

The company will also be able to tap into the growing local economy and gain access to some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, said Daniel Chapman, chief executive and chief information officer of Argentem Creek.

"Moreover, ADGM’s strong framework for asset management companies and funds, fosters a business-friendly environment for industry practitioners while retaining appropriate levels of investor protection," he said.

“Our Abu Dhabi regional office [gives] greater proximity to clients, deal flow and investors in existing and future opportunities. Abu Dhabi offers the infrastructure, business opportunities and highly skilled local talent that will enhance our existing global relationships and investment expertise."

Argentem Creek, founded in 2015, has offices in Minneapolis, London and Buenos Aires.