Dubai to host World Corporate Summit with central theme of sport

Dubai will host the World Corporate Summit in November, with sports and business growth being the central topics of the event.

Key decision makers from across multinational corporations, major UAE-based companies, and government institutions will attend the summit, which is supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The invite-only event, which runs from November 16 to December 21 at the Palace Hotel, Downtown Dubai, overlaps with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and will have an overarching theme of sport, the World Corporate Summit said in a statement.

“Hosting mega-events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and 2022 World Cup in the region not only provides a unique opportunity to drive investment but also allows us to host business leaders to exchange ideas that can bring positive change to the global economy," said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

"The World Corporate Summit, I believe, will be a great platform to elevate Dubai’s position as the destination for business and luxury, as well as to create partnerships, enter deals and discuss plans for the future of business."

The summit will feature closed-door forums and meetings with the city's business ecosystem. Attendees will visit key business and innovation districts in addition to having opportunities to interact with the funding and investment community.

A list of speakers on the World Corporate Summit website includes among others Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, the regional director for the Middle East of the International Finance Corporation, and Javier Tebas, president of Spain's La Liga.