Abu Dhabi to host construction and manufacturing events in September

Abu Dhabi will host two inaugural events this year focusing on construction and hospitality, as well as the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Middle East Design and Build Week, and the Middle East Manufacturing and Technology Expo, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from September 12 to 14.

The two events are being organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in co-operation with Connect, and will enable international and local businesses to showcase their latest technologies and solutions in construction, manufacturing and technologies, a statement on Tuesday said.

The events “are aligned with the government initiatives of bolstering the industry", Mohamed Al Mheiri, director general of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

“The national-level initiatives such as ‘Operation 300 Billion’, ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ are all focused towards providing an impetus to drive the manufacturing and industrialisation industry. Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to provide platforms for stimulating sectoral growth of the economy.”

The UAE is diversifying its economy and focusing on expanding its manufacturing sector. Last year, the Arab world’s second-largest economy revealed plans to increase the sector’s contribution to the country’s economic output to Dh300 billion ($81.68bn) from Dh133bn over the next decade.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development has also launched the "Made in Abu Dhabi" campaign to promote local products and support the manufacturing sector.

Companies from Israel, Poland, Turkey, the UK and the UAE are expected to participate in the Middle East Design and Build Week that will focus on construction, interior design, hospitality and commercial industries.

The commercial infrastructure sector in the UAE is expected to primarily drive the growth of the construction industry in the UAE, the statement said.

"Abu Dhabi is planning to attract nearly eight million tourists annually by 2030 under the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030. For serving the huge inflow of tourists, the government is planning to boost investments in the commercial infrastructure space," Abu Dhabi Chamber said.

The country is also planning to expand its overall retail and office space to four million square metres by 2030 to support the construction industry.

Meanwhile, the Middle East Manufacturing and Technology Expo will feature participation from top industrial and manufacturing firms from Israel and Turkey, as well as Al Masaood Group from the UAE, according to Abu Dhabi Chamber.

Running for three days, the events will include workshops and panel discussions pertaining to construction, design, manufacturing and technology industries.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will support both events.