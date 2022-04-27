Dubai to launch new $100m VC finance fund to support its FinTech ambitions

The fund will be launched in June 2022 and aims to promote economic growth

Dubai Executive Council meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Aarti Nagraj
Apr 27, 2022

Dubai has announced the launch of a new venture capital finance fund with capital of about Dh370 million ($100.7m) to promote its ambition of becoming a global FinTech hub.

The launch of the fund was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday after he led a meeting of the Executive Council, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

The new fund, set to be launched in June 2022, aims to “promote the economic growth of the emirate and consolidate its position as a global centre for financial technology (FinTech) and innovation in investment capital”, the tweet said.

The demand for FinTech services has grown during the coronavirus pandemic as more people use internet banking to transfer money and pay for e-commerce transactions.

Globally, FinTech funding surged by 68 per cent annually to $210 billion in 2021, a report by consultancy KPMG found.

Investment in FinTech companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region stood at $77.4bn from 1,859 deals last year. The Middle East, in particular, continued to report strong activity, with $75m raised by Bahrain-based Rain and $50m by UAE-based Tabby in the second half of the year.

Growth in the FinTech deal sizes in the Middle East and Africa will be primarily driven by the payments sector this year, KPMG said.

In the Middle East, more than 800 FinTech companies operating in segments including payments, InsureTech and cyber security will raise more than $2bn in venture capital funding to boost their growth by 2022, Mashreq said in February, citing data from the Middle East Institute.

Dubai is also boosting its VC capabilities, and is among the top 35 most attractive cities in the world when it comes to attracting venture capital and the funding of start-ups, according to the first Innovation in Business Index from Finom, a business-to-business financial platform in Europe.

The emirate was ranked 30th in terms of its ability to attract venture capital and 32nd in a category that evaluated how well start-ups are funded, the global index, which assessed more than 100 cities around the world, found.

Dubai also scored favourably in categories such as IT and software, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and in FinTech innovation.

Updated: April 27, 2022, 3:09 PM
BusinessDubaiVenture Capital
