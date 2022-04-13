Dr Sultan Al Jaber briefed on Dubai-based manufacturers' international expansion plans

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited electronic waste company Enviroserve and the Unilever factory located in Dubai Industrial City, where he was briefed on expansion plans of the companies as the UAE aims to provide a supportive environment for investors in the industrial sector.

The visits are part of the ministry's efforts to communicate directly with companies in the industrial sector, follow up on innovative industrial projects and continue to develop an environment that contributes to improving the sector’s success, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ideas and operations of leading companies can assist in the ministry's efforts to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy, and enhance the UAE’s global position as an attractive destination for investment, it said.

“Through these visits, we aim to discuss ways to provide a supportive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector, in line with the Ministry’s strategy to transform the UAE into a major hub for future industries and advanced industries, as well as assist in opening up new regional and global markets to UAE-made products," Dr Al Jaber said.

Last year, the UAE announced Operation 300bn, which aims to more than double the contribution of the industrial sector to the country’s economic output to Dh300 billion ($81.68bn) by 2031, from Dh133bn in March 2021.

