Dr Sultan Al Jaber second in Top 100 Arab Power List for 2022

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, is ranked second on Gulf Business's annual Arab Power List 2022.

The UAE dominated the Arab Power list this year. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Emirates Group and Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, was ranked third in the list, followed by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company, in fifth position, and Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer by market capitalisation, in eighth place.

Sarah Al Amiri, chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, was the only woman in the power list's top 10 and was ranked ninth. In March, Ms Al Amiri was also included in the Time100 Impact Awards list, which is compiled by Time magazine to honour global change-makers.

Saudi Arabia's Yasir Al Rumayyan, chairman of Aramco, the world’s largest oil-exporting company, and governor of the Public Investment Fund, topped the rankings for the second year running.

Dr Al Jaber is driving Adnoc's ambitious growth strategy, with the state-oil company playing a key role in promoting the UAE's energy transition strategy, Gulf Business said.

Adnoc plans to boost its national reserves of four billion stock-tank barrels of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas, and spend $127 billion in capital expenditure to boost its upstream production capacity and downstream portfolio as part of its 2030 strategy.

It also plans to significantly expand its clean hydrogen production and is continuing to focus on developing its footprint in fast-growing export markets in Asia, such as Japan and South Korea.

The company retained its position as the top brand in the UAE for the fourth consecutive year as Dr Al Jaber was named the world's top oil and gas executive in a report published in January by global consultancy Brand Finance, which evaluates the world's biggest brands annually.

Dr Al Jaber is also the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and is leading the country's efforts to boost its manufacturing sector by leveraging technology as a key enabler.

He is a member of the UAE Federal Cabinet and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, as well as chairman of Emirates Development Bank and chairman of the board of trustees of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Dr Al Jaber is also a board member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs and Emirates Global Aluminium.

Gulf Business created its power list based on events in 2021-2022 covering four criteria: financial capital, human capital, expansion plans and personal fame levels. It included Arabs from around the world.