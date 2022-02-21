Wego acquires Cleartrip's Middle East unit and Flyin.com from India's FlipKart

Wego, the Dubai and Singapore online travel company, acquired Cleartrip’s Middle East business and Flyin.com from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart as it seeks to expand its travel technology footprint across the region.

The deal, which also includes a technology co-operation agreement between Wego and Flipkart, is expected to close in the second half of 2022 subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, Wego said in a statement on Monday.

"This acquisition will significantly increase our scale and capabilities and will strengthen our ability to partner and collaborate across our region,” Ross Veitch, chief executive and co-founder of Wego, said.

"We are also excited to begin a multi-faceted partnership with Flipkart that will involve us sharing a brand across regions and co-operating on technology."

Momentum in the recovery of global air travel has gathered pace as more governments ease pandemic-related restrictions, according to data from the International Air Travel Association (Iata). An 11-percentage point increase for international tickets was registered in recent weeks, in proportion to 2019 sales, according to the industry body. In the period around February 8 (in a seven-day moving average) the number of tickets sold was 49 per cent of the same period in 2019.

Cleartrip is an online travel company in India that expanded organically into the Middle East in 2010 and in 2018 acquired Riyadh-based Flyin.com, which played a similar role in developing online travel in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2005, Wego is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore and is backed by investors including Tiger Global Management, Crescent Point, Square Peg Capital, Middle East Venture Partners and the MBC Group.

"The Middle East is set to be one of the most exciting growth stories of the next decade with the travel and technology sectors taking center stage and with the Wego group playing a very crucial role," Mr Veitch said.

Wego and Cleartrip have their regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City.

“The opportunity in travel tech for India is vast, and through Cleartrip, we have been able to provide our customers with a wide range of travel experiences and deeper value,” Ravi Iyer, senior vice president and head of corporate development at Flipkart, said.

“Given our strategic priorities and focus on the Indian market, the acquisition of Cleartrip’s Middle East business by Wego provides continuity to its business, and we believe that they are the right partners to boost its next phase of growth."

Rothschild and Co advised Flipkart on the transaction.

Stuart Crighton, co-founder and head of Cleartrip’s International Business, said the company's focus is to build an online travel business with "global ambitions" based in the Middle East.

"The region is well placed to be the engine of growth for travel both as a destination and as a highly mobile, digital-savvy demographic looking for choice and value," he said.

"By joining forces with Wego, we are able to offer everything from search to service and to contribute meaningfully to that story.”