UAE and Panama sign agreement to boost seafarers' training and legal knowledge

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Panama Maritime Authority signed a preliminary agreement to enhance training and boost watchkeeping for seafarers.

The agreement will enable seafarers who hold certificates of competency and proficiency to serve on vessels registered under the flag of either party. It also aims to establish measures to ensure that seafarers are educated with appropriate knowledge of maritime legislation.

“Seafarers are at the heart of our industry and are the drivers of the global supply chain. It is our duty to ensure that we work towards their welfare," said Hessa Al Malek, adviser to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

"Not only will the certificates of our seafarers issued by either of us be recognised for near-costal voyages; we will also work towards strengthening the technical and administrative capabilities regarding certifications, trainings, watchkeeping and labour maritime affairs of our seafarers."

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which took over regulating shipping operations from the Federal Transport Authority last year, said improving the welfare of seafarers will have an impact in countries with trade links dependent on the shipping industry.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, pledged enhanced support for seafarers and called the UAE's maritime transport sector a "unique model" upon the launch of the Supporting our Blue Army programme in August.

In line with the agreement, the UAE and Panama are required to ensure that the training and assessment of the seafarers are administered, supervised and monitored in accordance with the provisions of the 1978 Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Convention.

"The UAE has always been at the forefront of ensuring the progress of the maritime sector while also ensuring the welfare of our seafarers. We look forward to providing better training to our seafarers, along with improved facilities, and more recognised certification for their nature of work," said Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, the UAE's permanent representative at the International Maritime Organisation.

The UAE has always been at the forefront of supporting the seafarers’ community and has launched various initiatives that work towards their betterment. The Supporting our Blue Army initiative works to improve the quality of life for seafarers and protect their rights with ship owners and operating companies.