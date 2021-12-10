Toyota cuts production at some Japan factories as parts run out

Cuts come as carmaker tries to make up production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam

Reuters
Dec 10, 2021

Toyota Motor on Friday expanded production stoppages at some factories in Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in South-East Asia.

The latest halts will cut car output by 9,000 vehicles when added to curbs announced on Thursday, affecting production of Lexus models and the company's four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser, Toyota announced.

Read more
Toyota to build EV battery plant in North Carolina
Toyota succumbs to chip shortage and cuts September output

Although limited, the cuts come as Toyota tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam that forced it to trim vehicle output even as demand for cars in markets such as China rebounded as coronavirus lockdowns ended.

The world's biggest car producer by volume said it is sticking to an annual production target set in September to build nine million vehicles by the end of March.

"We would like to maintain nine million units, but we will keep a close eye on the situation," a Toyota representative said.

Updated: December 10th 2021, 1:36 PM
ToyotaCarsAuto Truck Manufacturers
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US Senate passes and sends Biden bill needed to raise $28.9tn federal debt limit
An image that illustrates this article Adio, Mubadala and Roborace to drive autonomous tech and metaverse growth
An image that illustrates this article Toyota cuts production at Japan factories as parts run out
An image that illustrates this article Musk sells more Tesla shares and jokes about quitting his jobs