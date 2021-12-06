Toyota to build EV battery plant in North Carolina

Toyota Motor Corp will build a new $1.29 billion plant in North Carolina for the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles, Governor Roy Cooper and the automaker said on Monday.

The largest Japanese automaker confirmed it will locate the plant at a site in Liberty that will begin production 2025 and be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually.

Liberty is located in the northern part of the state, just west of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and three major universities, Duke, University of North Carolina and Wake Forest University, known as the Research Triangle.

The plant is expected to create 1,750 new American jobs.

Welcome to Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. 💫 Learn more about the new $1.29 billion automotive battery manufacturing plant that will help make the future of electrified mobility a reality: https://t.co/1N8wdK543A. #LetsGoPlaces pic.twitter.com/VffwSTIFdF — Toyota USA (@Toyota) December 6, 2021

"I'm glad that Toyota Battery Manufacturing has chosen to call North Carolina home," said Mr Cooper.

"This investment in our state is a testament to our world-class workforce and growing economy. North Carolina is working hard every day towards a clean energy future and projects like this will help us get there."

In determining the location for the new plant, Toyota was interested in renewable energy availability as well as support from local stakeholders, including governments, utilities, partners and others.

"North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce and a welcoming environment for doing business,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America.

READ MORE UK new car sales edge up as electric vehicle uptake doubles

In addition, as the company continues its efforts to reach carbon neutrality for its vehicles and operations by 2050, Toyota is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy at this new facility to produce the batteries.

The state’s infrastructure played a huge role in Toyota’s ultimate decision, including its extensive and well-maintained highway system, access to four international airports and two seaports as well as “strong government partnership at both the state and local levels”.