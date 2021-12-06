Toyota to build EV battery plant in North Carolina

The plant will be located near the Research Triangle and create close to 1,800 jobs

A handout photo of 2016 Toyota Prius (Courtesy: Toyota) *** Local Caption *** wk01ja-mo-2016-toyota.jpg
The National
Dec 6, 2021

Toyota Motor Corp will build a new $1.29 billion plant in North Carolina for the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles, Governor Roy Cooper and the automaker said on Monday.

The largest Japanese automaker confirmed it will locate the plant at a site in Liberty that will begin production 2025 and be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually.

Liberty is located in the northern part of the state, just west of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and three major universities, Duke, University of North Carolina and Wake Forest University, known as the Research Triangle.

The plant is expected to create 1,750 new American jobs.

"I'm glad that Toyota Battery Manufacturing has chosen to call North Carolina home," said Mr Cooper.

"This investment in our state is a testament to our world-class workforce and growing economy. North Carolina is working hard every day towards a clean energy future and projects like this will help us get there."

In determining the location for the new plant, Toyota was interested in renewable energy availability as well as support from local stakeholders, including governments, utilities, partners and others.

"North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce and a welcoming environment for doing business,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America.

In addition, as the company continues its efforts to reach carbon neutrality for its vehicles and operations by 2050, Toyota is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy at this new facility to produce the batteries.

The state’s infrastructure played a huge role in Toyota’s ultimate decision, including its extensive and well-maintained highway system, access to four international airports and two seaports as well as “strong government partnership at both the state and local levels”.

Updated: December 6th 2021, 9:09 PM
Electric CarsElectric VehiclesToyotaUS
An image that illustrates this article Toyota to build EV battery plant in North Carolina
