UAE economy in 'strong' position and has entered growth phase, minister says

The economy has passed the recovery phase and is in 'high readiness' for the future, Minister of Economy says

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 3, 2020. The UAE flag, Corniche. Victor Besa/The National Section: NA FOR: Stock Images
The National
Nov 7, 2021

The UAE's economy has passed the recovery phase and is registering growth in key economic indicators, according to the government.

The national economy is in a "strong position" and stands at "high readiness" for the future, the UAE Media Office said in a tweet, citing the UAE Minister of Economy.

The UAE, which introduced 33 initiatives in August 2020 to support various sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic, said progress on the three-phase plan is underway.

The first phase of the recovery and economic advancement plan, which provided immediate support to businesses, is 100 per cent complete, the UAE media office said, citing the 33 Initiatives Committee. The second phase, which provides complementary support to sectors to enable a rapid economic recovery, is 50 per cent complete.

The UAE has spent billions of dirhams in economic stimulus measures to support businesses since the Covid-19 outbreak began last year.

Updated: November 7th 2021, 6:31 AM
BusinessEconomy
