Saudi Arabia's Red Sea tourism project signs 9 hotel deals for phase one

The Red Sea Development Company, developer of the mega-tourism project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, signed nine management agreements with international hotel brands for the first phase of its luxury project.

The hotels include Edition Hotels and St Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International; Fairmont Hotel & Resorts, Raffles Hotels & Resorts and SLS Hotels & Residences, part of global hospitality group Accor, according to a statement. Other hotels include the Grand Hyatt, part of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Dubai-based hospitality group Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.

"Such partnerships with globally recognised and respected brands signifies the growing confidence in our business, our flagship destination and in Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination," John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC, said in a statement.

The agreements came during the second day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. The hospitality brands are set to operate nine of the 16 properties currently under development in the first phase, totaling more than 1,700 hotel keys of the total 3000 planned for the first phase.

By 2030, The Red Sea project expects to host one million visitors annually, capped in line with its sustainability goals, creating more than 70,000 new jobs and contributing 22 billion Saudi riyals ($5.3 bn) to the kingdom's gross national product once fully operational.

More to follow...