Mubadala chief Khaldoon Al Mubarak among leaders to attend Bloomberg forum

Bloomberg New Economy Forum to be first major gathering following Cop26 summit

Oct 12, 2021

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company, is scheduled to speak at the Fourth Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore next month.

Mr Al Mubarak will be joined by more than 300 other delegates who will attend panels and discussions focusing on themes of rebuilding the global economy, innovating out of crisis and navigating a divided world.

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger is currently serving as the forum advisory board's honorary chairman.

The event, which runs from November 16-19, will be the first major gathering following the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, where world leaders will discuss the need to curb the climate crisis.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said the timing of the forum and the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic bring a sense of urgency this year.

“The quick transition from Cop26 to the forum gives us a unique window of opportunity — and we plan to seize it by working together to accelerate our recovery in ways that build a stronger, healthier and sustainable economy,” Mr Bloomberg said in a press release.

Topics on finance, climate, trade, cities and health will also provide a focus on discussions throughout the week.

Updated: October 12th 2021, 4:24 PM
